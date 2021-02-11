Brandes Investment Buys UBS Group AG, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, Sierra Wireless Inc, Sells Baidu Inc, FedEx Corp, NXP Semiconductors NV

Investment company Brandes Investment (Current Portfolio) buys UBS Group AG, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, Sierra Wireless Inc, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, General Dynamics Corp, sells Baidu Inc, FedEx Corp, NXP Semiconductors NV, Halliburton Co, Mohawk Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brandes Investment. As of 2020Q4, Brandes Investment owns 149 stocks with a total value of $3.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: NVS, GRFS, DRQ, MAA, ACWI, GWX, EXFO, RCI, MFC, NTR,
- Added Positions: UBS, FMX, SWIR, ZTO, GD, JPM, ORI, DOX, CCJ, WFC, INGR, BABA, HP, C, TARO, EGRX, CVX, TAK, EEM, NWLI, EQC, ERJ, PKE, ANAT, KOF, INT, CMCSA, MU, NTGR, BK, GSK, OMC, JNJ, ORAN, AVT, AVDL, L, BP, WLK, ALE, CVS, CLS, CSCO, TIMB, PBH, ORCL, FFIV, FOX, VREX, UHAL, GILD, PAHC, GHM, HDB, ORN, HWCC, NPK, RGP, RTX, SCHL,
- Reduced Positions: CX, BIDU, FDX, HAL, MHK, TX, LH, CAH, MCK, AMAT, LIVN, TXT, SNY, ACWX, AGRO, PNC, GTS, CPA, CHL, UTHR, YPF, EMR, HCA, CTSH, FLEX, GOOG, BUD, CYD, TMHC, E, WPP, CTVA, TOT, VIV, NOK, ENIC, CHNG, LNSR, STT, PKX, IBA, MUFG, MBT, BCS, CRH, CBD, CS, GIL, TSM, SHG, AEG, PTR, TM, HOG, ON, DGX, SXT, ARW, AMX,
- Sold Out: NXPI, PDLI, AVAL, OLN, BHF, JOE, MTW, OMI, CNHI, MSTR, AVNW, WHR,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/charles+brandes/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Charles Brandes
- UBS Group AG (UBS) - 17,555,859 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 626.29%
- Cemex SAB de CV (CX) - 47,619,887 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.3%
- Embraer SA (ERJ) - 24,641,463 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57%
- Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX) - 1,933,734 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.56%
- Cameco Corp (CCJ) - 9,769,767 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.77%
Brandes Investment initiated holding in Novartis AG. The purchase prices were between $78.07 and $94.43, with an estimated average price of $87.38. The stock is now traded at around $92.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 139,611 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Grifols SA (GRFS)
Brandes Investment initiated holding in Grifols SA. The purchase prices were between $16.86 and $19.67, with an estimated average price of $18.55. The stock is now traded at around $16.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 674,685 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Dril-Quip Inc (DRQ)
Brandes Investment initiated holding in Dril-Quip Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.86 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $28.48. The stock is now traded at around $33.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 280,608 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)
Brandes Investment initiated holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.43 and $132.35, with an estimated average price of $123.44. The stock is now traded at around $137.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,395 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)
Brandes Investment initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $78.14 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $95.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 26,801 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: SSgA SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (GWX)
Brandes Investment initiated holding in SSgA SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.24 and $35.54, with an estimated average price of $32.37. The stock is now traded at around $37.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 44,751 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: UBS Group AG (UBS)
Brandes Investment added to a holding in UBS Group AG by 626.29%. The purchase prices were between $11.34 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $13.27. The stock is now traded at around $15.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.48%. The holding were 17,555,859 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX)
Brandes Investment added to a holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV by 77.56%. The purchase prices were between $53.5 and $78, with an estimated average price of $67.06. The stock is now traded at around $68.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 1,933,734 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR)
Brandes Investment added to a holding in Sierra Wireless Inc by 762.17%. The purchase prices were between $10.66 and $15.61, with an estimated average price of $12.58. The stock is now traded at around $18.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 3,218,988 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)
Brandes Investment added to a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc by 337.35%. The purchase prices were between $26.7 and $33.24, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $37.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 1,685,460 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Brandes Investment added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 565.02%. The purchase prices were between $131.32 and $156.04, with an estimated average price of $146.31. The stock is now traded at around $163.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 288,773 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Brandes Investment added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 683.11%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $139.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 284,426 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Brandes Investment sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $127.39 and $166.37, with an estimated average price of $147.64. Sold Out: PDL BioPharma Inc (PDLI)
Brandes Investment sold out a holding in PDL BioPharma Inc. The sale prices were between $2.15 and $2.71, with an estimated average price of $2.42. Sold Out: Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA (AVAL)
Brandes Investment sold out a holding in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA. The sale prices were between $4.47 and $7, with an estimated average price of $5.48. Sold Out: Olin Corp (OLN)
Brandes Investment sold out a holding in Olin Corp. The sale prices were between $12.93 and $26.15, with an estimated average price of $20.47. Sold Out: Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF)
Brandes Investment sold out a holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $28.69 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $33.67. Sold Out: The St. Joe Co (JOE)
Brandes Investment sold out a holding in The St. Joe Co. The sale prices were between $21.25 and $48.95, with an estimated average price of $32.01. Reduced: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Brandes Investment reduced to a holding in Baidu Inc by 31.18%. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $148.88. The stock is now traded at around $309.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.72%. Brandes Investment still held 362,268 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Brandes Investment reduced to a holding in FedEx Corp by 30.6%. The sale prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.34. The stock is now traded at around $254.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.71%. Brandes Investment still held 184,719 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Halliburton Co (HAL)
Brandes Investment reduced to a holding in Halliburton Co by 29.52%. The sale prices were between $11.31 and $20.14, with an estimated average price of $15.59. The stock is now traded at around $19.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Brandes Investment still held 3,013,528 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)
Brandes Investment reduced to a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc by 27.57%. The sale prices were between $92.21 and $142.51, with an estimated average price of $120.85. The stock is now traded at around $159.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Brandes Investment still held 366,909 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Ternium SA (TX)
Brandes Investment reduced to a holding in Ternium SA by 93.36%. The sale prices were between $18.86 and $31.1, with an estimated average price of $24.74. The stock is now traded at around $27.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Brandes Investment still held 48,371 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Brandes Investment reduced to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 21.59%. The sale prices were between $187.99 and $214.42, with an estimated average price of $201.28. The stock is now traded at around $237.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Brandes Investment still held 228,448 shares as of 2020-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Charles Brandes. Also check out:
1. Charles Brandes's Undervalued Stocks
2. Charles Brandes's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Charles Brandes's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Charles Brandes keeps buying