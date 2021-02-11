Brandes Investment Buys UBS Group AG, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, Sierra Wireless Inc, Sells Baidu Inc, FedEx Corp, NXP Semiconductors NV

Investment company Brandes Investment (Current Portfolio) buys UBS Group AG, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, Sierra Wireless Inc, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, General Dynamics Corp, sells Baidu Inc, FedEx Corp, NXP Semiconductors NV, Halliburton Co, Mohawk Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brandes Investment. As of 2020Q4, Brandes Investment owns 149 stocks with a total value of $3.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NVS, GRFS, DRQ, MAA, ACWI, GWX, EXFO, RCI, MFC, NTR,

