Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Qualcomm Inc, Autodesk Inc, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Sells NVIDIA Corp, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, S&P Global Inc

Investment company Independent Advisor Alliance (Current Portfolio) buys Qualcomm Inc, Autodesk Inc, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Align Technology Inc, sells NVIDIA Corp, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, S&P Global Inc, Hormel Foods Corp, Brown & Brown Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Independent Advisor Alliance. As of 2020Q4, Independent Advisor Alliance owns 581 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ALGN, PWR, GPS, QQQ, OSTK, BLNK, BBBY, OGEN, BNTX, FDN, FBT, VTRS, JBL, FCNCA, FITB, OMC, IR, EMN, ALXN, PFG, PNFP, NIO, GAN, TIP, NUE, MTB, DEO, TRIP, NCLH, CHGG, CGC, SUM, APPF, EQT, HLT, PLTR, ARKK, DBO, PFF, BAM, REM, AFL, SAVE, MXIM, PENN, TTWO, DAN, FLO, MPC, USCR, CR, MSTR, PRLB, FTCS, FUN, SCHW, KSS, HBAN, RGEN, SNOW, RKT, SSB, EFX, IIPR, KHC, CMG, APHA, NBEV, ARCO, SENS, HROW, TELL, ADMA,

ALGN, PWR, GPS, QQQ, OSTK, BLNK, BBBY, OGEN, BNTX, FDN, FBT, VTRS, JBL, FCNCA, FITB, OMC, IR, EMN, ALXN, PFG, PNFP, NIO, GAN, TIP, NUE, MTB, DEO, TRIP, NCLH, CHGG, CGC, SUM, APPF, EQT, HLT, PLTR, ARKK, DBO, PFF, BAM, REM, AFL, SAVE, MXIM, PENN, TTWO, DAN, FLO, MPC, USCR, CR, MSTR, PRLB, FTCS, FUN, SCHW, KSS, HBAN, RGEN, SNOW, RKT, SSB, EFX, IIPR, KHC, CMG, APHA, NBEV, ARCO, SENS, HROW, TELL, ADMA, Added Positions: QCOM, ADSK, MSFT, VXX, FCX, TFC, FDX, GOOGL, DUK, BA, OLN, JPM, MRNA, JNJ, MA, FB, KO, NKE, PEP, SBUX, UPS, AGNC, ABBV, BABA, NEE, F, MCD, ANET, ABT, AMP, BAC, CVS, CAT, CVX, CMCSA, COST, IBM, MFA, NFLX, RPM, SHW, SPG, TGT, USB, VZ, DIS, DAL, GOOG, MMM, NSP, BRK.B, CSX, CI, CSCO, DLTR, ENB, FCCO, GE, GS, LOW, MDT, LIN, PG, RCL, SO, LUV, TSM, URI, UNH, WMT, ANTM, WHR, STOR, PINS, FVRR, DKNG, IJR, SPY, CB, ASML, ACN, ADBE, MO, AMED, AXP, AMGN, ADI, GOLD, BDX, BIIB, BLK, BMY, CBRE, VIAC, CTAS, CL, COP, DXCM, DD, HSY, INTU, KEY, KMB, KR, LH, LRCX, MGM, MAR, MRVL, MET, MS, NVR, NVO, ORLY, RY, CRM, XPO, SYK, UL, UNP, RTX, VTR, WPC, WEC, YUM, PM, VRSK, KMI, ENPH, PSX, NOW, AAL, SEDG, ETSY, GNL, SQ, APPN, RDFN, DOCU, DOW, BYND, UBER, CRWD, FXD, FXH, QTEC, ALL, AMAT, ADM, ADP, AXS, BHP, COF, CCL, FIS, CSGP, CAG, DE, DPZ, ETN, EA, EPR, EQIX, FISV, GD, WELL, SVC, MTCH, IDXX, IRM, K, MDLZ, MMP, NICE, NTES, NSC, ES, NVS, PAYX, PEGA, BKNG, PSEC, DGX, O, RIO, ROP, SNY, SRE, WPM, SYY, TROW, TEVA, TXN, TMO, TSCO, TREX, WRB, WMB, WWD, ZBH, EDU, PTMN, BKCC, DFS, MASI, LL, AVGO, CLNY, NOVT, FBHS, RPAI, PANW, ZTS, WIX, PAYC, JD, HUBS, FRPT, NVTA, XHR, WING, NVCR, LSXMK, TWLO, BL, HEXO, PLYM, SE, BILI, XERS, SWAV, FSLY, CTVA, CHWY, DDOG, PTON, BND, DGRO, FXN, IAU, IVW, SLV, XLK,

QCOM, ADSK, MSFT, VXX, FCX, TFC, FDX, GOOGL, DUK, BA, OLN, JPM, MRNA, JNJ, MA, FB, KO, NKE, PEP, SBUX, UPS, AGNC, ABBV, BABA, NEE, F, MCD, ANET, ABT, AMP, BAC, CVS, CAT, CVX, CMCSA, COST, IBM, MFA, NFLX, RPM, SHW, SPG, TGT, USB, VZ, DIS, DAL, GOOG, MMM, NSP, BRK.B, CSX, CI, CSCO, DLTR, ENB, FCCO, GE, GS, LOW, MDT, LIN, PG, RCL, SO, LUV, TSM, URI, UNH, WMT, ANTM, WHR, STOR, PINS, FVRR, DKNG, IJR, SPY, CB, ASML, ACN, ADBE, MO, AMED, AXP, AMGN, ADI, GOLD, BDX, BIIB, BLK, BMY, CBRE, VIAC, CTAS, CL, COP, DXCM, DD, HSY, INTU, KEY, KMB, KR, LH, LRCX, MGM, MAR, MRVL, MET, MS, NVR, NVO, ORLY, RY, CRM, XPO, SYK, UL, UNP, RTX, VTR, WPC, WEC, YUM, PM, VRSK, KMI, ENPH, PSX, NOW, AAL, SEDG, ETSY, GNL, SQ, APPN, RDFN, DOCU, DOW, BYND, UBER, CRWD, FXD, FXH, QTEC, ALL, AMAT, ADM, ADP, AXS, BHP, COF, CCL, FIS, CSGP, CAG, DE, DPZ, ETN, EA, EPR, EQIX, FISV, GD, WELL, SVC, MTCH, IDXX, IRM, K, MDLZ, MMP, NICE, NTES, NSC, ES, NVS, PAYX, PEGA, BKNG, PSEC, DGX, O, RIO, ROP, SNY, SRE, WPM, SYY, TROW, TEVA, TXN, TMO, TSCO, TREX, WRB, WMB, WWD, ZBH, EDU, PTMN, BKCC, DFS, MASI, LL, AVGO, CLNY, NOVT, FBHS, RPAI, PANW, ZTS, WIX, PAYC, JD, HUBS, FRPT, NVTA, XHR, WING, NVCR, LSXMK, TWLO, BL, HEXO, PLYM, SE, BILI, XERS, SWAV, FSLY, CTVA, CHWY, DDOG, PTON, BND, DGRO, FXN, IAU, IVW, SLV, XLK, Reduced Positions: AMZN, NVDA, HD, GLD, BRO, HRL, SPGI, CHRW, CHD, CTXS, CLX, JKHY, LMT, APD, SAP, TDOC, T, AAPL, PFE, PYPL, AMD, ORCL, AZN, WKHS, ZM, STZ, INTC, UAL, MITK, LNT, LB, NEM, NOC, TSLA, C, CCI, GIS, PNC, PRU, NRZ, IJH, BP, CERN, CINF, DTE, DRI, ERIC, LHX, ITW, IP, MGEE, MRK, MU, TJX, TR, WFC, HBI, SHOP, CRON, TTD, DELL, FSKR, SHV, ABM, ALB, AEP, AMT, NLY, BSX, CWT, CNP, COKE, CGNX, CBSH, CMP, ED, CMI, DLR, DMLP, EPD, EXAS, EXC, XOM, FAST, FRT, FE, FRO, GPC, GILD, GSK, HUM, KLAC, LXU, LAMR, LNC, LYG, MMLP, MAA, NWN, PPL, PAA, PLUG, RSG, WRK, RDS.A, SJW, SIVB, STX, SGEN, SIRI, SWK, STXS, SPH, TXRH, TOT, VRTX, VOD, WBA, EVRG, WY, SPB, CLMT, ET, RDS.B, CODI, TEL, CIM, OCSL, FTNT, DG, RCM, QUAD, LYB, LPLA, SVVC, SRC, SUN, TWTR, EVA, SNAP, ROKU, BV, WORK, NVST, CARR, OTIS, IEFA, IEMG, SCHX,

AMZN, NVDA, HD, GLD, BRO, HRL, SPGI, CHRW, CHD, CTXS, CLX, JKHY, LMT, APD, SAP, TDOC, T, AAPL, PFE, PYPL, AMD, ORCL, AZN, WKHS, ZM, STZ, INTC, UAL, MITK, LNT, LB, NEM, NOC, TSLA, C, CCI, GIS, PNC, PRU, NRZ, IJH, BP, CERN, CINF, DTE, DRI, ERIC, LHX, ITW, IP, MGEE, MRK, MU, TJX, TR, WFC, HBI, SHOP, CRON, TTD, DELL, FSKR, SHV, ABM, ALB, AEP, AMT, NLY, BSX, CWT, CNP, COKE, CGNX, CBSH, CMP, ED, CMI, DLR, DMLP, EPD, EXAS, EXC, XOM, FAST, FRT, FE, FRO, GPC, GILD, GSK, HUM, KLAC, LXU, LAMR, LNC, LYG, MMLP, MAA, NWN, PPL, PAA, PLUG, RSG, WRK, RDS.A, SJW, SIVB, STX, SGEN, SIRI, SWK, STXS, SPH, TXRH, TOT, VRTX, VOD, WBA, EVRG, WY, SPB, CLMT, ET, RDS.B, CODI, TEL, CIM, OCSL, FTNT, DG, RCM, QUAD, LYB, LPLA, SVVC, SRC, SUN, TWTR, EVA, SNAP, ROKU, BV, WORK, NVST, CARR, OTIS, IEFA, IEMG, SCHX, Sold Out: ABMD, PLMR, GOOS, LVGO, TPL, USFD, CSIQ, VLO, SPLG, SCHO, GRPN, AG, STMP, MPW, LEN, FMC, AON, ABC, NS, SLCT, BPYU, FCEL, HLX, N1K, DHC,

For the details of Independent Advisor Alliance's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/independent+advisor+alliance/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 878,882 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,763 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.09% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 290,381 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.18% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,571 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.92% Visa Inc (V) - 103,708 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%

Independent Advisor Alliance initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $314.89 and $536.59, with an estimated average price of $451.72. The stock is now traded at around $599.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 8,759 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Independent Advisor Alliance initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.2 and $73.1, with an estimated average price of $66.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 60,429 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Independent Advisor Alliance initiated holding in Gap Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.35 and $26.87, with an estimated average price of $21.05. The stock is now traded at around $23.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 215,757 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Independent Advisor Alliance initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $334.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,622 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Independent Advisor Alliance initiated holding in Blink Charging Co. The purchase prices were between $7.46 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $19.91. The stock is now traded at around $51.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 65,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Independent Advisor Alliance initiated holding in Overstock.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $84.65, with an estimated average price of $64.78. The stock is now traded at around $107.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 58,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Independent Advisor Alliance added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 103.62%. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $145.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 90,031 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Independent Advisor Alliance added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 894.32%. The purchase prices were between $225.56 and $305.34, with an estimated average price of $264. The stock is now traded at around $300.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 21,706 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Independent Advisor Alliance added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD by 413.01%. The purchase prices were between $16.59 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $20.13. The stock is now traded at around $16.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 406,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Independent Advisor Alliance added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 186.76%. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $30.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 288,501 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Independent Advisor Alliance added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 209.05%. The purchase prices were between $39.98 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $45.38. The stock is now traded at around $52.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 136,932 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Independent Advisor Alliance added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 291.56%. The purchase prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.34. The stock is now traded at around $254.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 20,181 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Independent Advisor Alliance sold out a holding in Abiomed Inc. The sale prices were between $251.88 and $324.2, with an estimated average price of $276.85.

Independent Advisor Alliance sold out a holding in Palomar Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $65.9 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $83.8.

Independent Advisor Alliance sold out a holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $29.75 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $33.35.

Independent Advisor Alliance sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

Independent Advisor Alliance sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $573.03.

Independent Advisor Alliance sold out a holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.9 and $34.32, with an estimated average price of $28.62.