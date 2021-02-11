>
Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Qualcomm Inc, Autodesk Inc, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Sells NVIDIA Corp, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, S&P Global Inc

February 11, 2021 | About: QCOM +0.04% ADSK -0.5% VXX -2.34% FCX -0.8% TFC -0.9% FDX -1.2% ALGN -1.12% PWR +1.04% GPS +3.47% QQQ +0.55% BLNK -4.32% OS +0%

Investment company Independent Advisor Alliance (Current Portfolio) buys Qualcomm Inc, Autodesk Inc, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Align Technology Inc, sells NVIDIA Corp, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, S&P Global Inc, Hormel Foods Corp, Brown & Brown Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Independent Advisor Alliance. As of 2020Q4, Independent Advisor Alliance owns 581 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Independent Advisor Alliance
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 878,882 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,763 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.09%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 290,381 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.18%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,571 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.92%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 103,708 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
New Purchase: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Independent Advisor Alliance initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $314.89 and $536.59, with an estimated average price of $451.72. The stock is now traded at around $599.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 8,759 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Independent Advisor Alliance initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.2 and $73.1, with an estimated average price of $66.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 60,429 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Gap Inc (GPS)

Independent Advisor Alliance initiated holding in Gap Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.35 and $26.87, with an estimated average price of $21.05. The stock is now traded at around $23.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 215,757 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Independent Advisor Alliance initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $334.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,622 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Blink Charging Co (BLNK)

Independent Advisor Alliance initiated holding in Blink Charging Co. The purchase prices were between $7.46 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $19.91. The stock is now traded at around $51.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 65,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Overstock.com Inc (OSTK)

Independent Advisor Alliance initiated holding in Overstock.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $84.65, with an estimated average price of $64.78. The stock is now traded at around $107.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 58,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Independent Advisor Alliance added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 103.62%. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $145.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 90,031 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Independent Advisor Alliance added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 894.32%. The purchase prices were between $225.56 and $305.34, with an estimated average price of $264. The stock is now traded at around $300.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 21,706 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)

Independent Advisor Alliance added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD by 413.01%. The purchase prices were between $16.59 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $20.13. The stock is now traded at around $16.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 406,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Independent Advisor Alliance added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 186.76%. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $30.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 288,501 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Independent Advisor Alliance added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 209.05%. The purchase prices were between $39.98 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $45.38. The stock is now traded at around $52.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 136,932 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Independent Advisor Alliance added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 291.56%. The purchase prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.34. The stock is now traded at around $254.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 20,181 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Abiomed Inc (ABMD)

Independent Advisor Alliance sold out a holding in Abiomed Inc. The sale prices were between $251.88 and $324.2, with an estimated average price of $276.85.

Sold Out: Palomar Holdings Inc (PLMR)

Independent Advisor Alliance sold out a holding in Palomar Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $65.9 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $83.8.

Sold Out: Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)

Independent Advisor Alliance sold out a holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $29.75 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $33.35.

Sold Out: Livongo Health Inc (LVGO)

Independent Advisor Alliance sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

Sold Out: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Independent Advisor Alliance sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $573.03.

Sold Out: US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)

Independent Advisor Alliance sold out a holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.9 and $34.32, with an estimated average price of $28.62.



