Telemark Asset Management, LLC Buys TripAdvisor Inc, First Solar Inc, Twilio Inc, Sells Wayfair Inc, Kansas City Southern, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Telemark Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys TripAdvisor Inc, First Solar Inc, Twilio Inc, Alphabet Inc, Teck Resources, sells Wayfair Inc, Kansas City Southern, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, Anaplan Inc, Patrick Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Telemark Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Telemark Asset Management, LLC owns 49 stocks with a total value of $932 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TRIP, FSLR, TECK, RNG, ALK, PLAY, SABR, CRWD, VRRM,
- Added Positions: TWLO, GOOGL, SP, TRMB, JBLU, MCHP, AXON, TTGT, AMRC, ASPN, LUV, AMSC, AAWW, FIVN, UBER, LRCX, BRKS, XPO,
- Reduced Positions: W, PLAN, PATK, NVDA, FB, AAPL, TER, BKNG, MSFT, NOVT, CDXS, DAL, APG,
- Sold Out: KSU, KNX, EVER, TEAM, MA, ADSK, WDAY, ZNGA, PINS, ETSY, ATVI, BBY, CARG, MTEM, SNBR, WGO, HD,
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 35,000 shares, 12.24% of the total portfolio.
- Codexis Inc (CDXS) - 2,945,211 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.69%
- Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) - 2,250,000 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.36%
- Trimble Inc (TRMB) - 480,000 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.14%
- Teradyne Inc (TER) - 250,000 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.67%
Telemark Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.72 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $24.14. The stock is now traded at around $36.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: First Solar Inc (FSLR)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.24 and $105.16, with an estimated average price of $86.99. The stock is now traded at around $99.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 230,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.28 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $15.44. The stock is now traded at around $19.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: RingCentral Inc (RNG)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in RingCentral Inc. The purchase prices were between $257.01 and $402.51, with an estimated average price of $311.53. The stock is now traded at around $432.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.71 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.1. The stock is now traded at around $57.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (PLAY)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.64 and $30.02, with an estimated average price of $22.33. The stock is now traded at around $37.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $266.26 and $370.75, with an estimated average price of $313.36. The stock is now traded at around $433.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 220.00%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2088.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SP Plus Corp (SP)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SP Plus Corp by 105.16%. The purchase prices were between $17.14 and $31.22, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $32.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Trimble Inc (TRMB)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Trimble Inc by 37.14%. The purchase prices were between $47.88 and $66.77, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $73.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 480,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in JetBlue Airways Corp by 122.22%. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $15.89, with an estimated average price of $13.76. The stock is now traded at around $16.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 125.00%. The purchase prices were between $102.54 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $124.78. The stock is now traded at around $157.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $173.26 and $204.13, with an estimated average price of $187.92.Sold Out: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.52 and $42.63, with an estimated average price of $40.76.Sold Out: EverQuote Inc (EVER)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in EverQuote Inc. The sale prices were between $32.45 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $37.8.Sold Out: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $182.06 and $248.19, with an estimated average price of $211.77.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5.Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $225.56 and $305.34, with an estimated average price of $264.
