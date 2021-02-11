Sun Life Financial INC Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Prologis Inc, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Simon Property Group Inc

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Sun Life Financial INC (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Prologis Inc, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Camden Property Trust, UDR Inc, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Boston Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sun Life Financial INC. As of 2020Q4, Sun Life Financial INC owns 510 stocks with a total value of $762 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IUSB, TSLA, VTRS, POOL,
- Added Positions: SPY, PLD, CPT, UDR, EWU, SCHW, EWJ, LBRDK, TWTR, TTWO, TSCO, UAL, UAA, UNP, VFC, GWW, WDC, CMG, MOS, REGN, AAL, ANET, ETSY, UA, AOS, FISV, ATO, BDX, BWA, KMX, CCL, CTAS, TPR, CMA, DLR, FFIV, SWK, BEN, HAS, ILMN, MU, MS, NKE, ODFL, PWR, ARE,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, HST, SPG, VYM, BXP, VNO, AVB, VEU, HPP, ESS, EFA, IVOO, QQQ, DEI, VIOO, VTWO, LUMN, IRM, DOW, T, MO, HBAN, PM, XOM, IP, NWL, PPL, HBI, KMI, DUK, FRT, PEAK, IBM, IPG, PBCT, O, REG, HPE, MMM, CF, CVX, ED, D, EIX, HPQ, NTAP, NUE, OMC, PFE, SO, VZ, AVGO, ABBV, KHC, CAH, EMN, ETR, EXC, FE, PNW, WBA, WU, CMCSA, TMO, ABT, CNI, CL, HON, JNJ, KSU, K, MDT, PPG, SYK, UPS, DIS, ZBH, V, PYPL, EWQ, AES, ATVI, ADBE, AFL, A, APD, AKAM, ALB, ALXN, ALL, AMZN, AXP, AMP, AMGN, APH, ANSS, APA, AAPL, AMAT, AIZ, ADP, BLL, BAC, BK, BRK.B, BIIB, BLK, BSX, CMS, CVS, COG, CDNS, CE, CNC, FIS, CI, CLX, KO, DXC, CAG, COP, COO, DHI, XRAY, DRI, DVA, DVN, DXCM, DISCA, DISH, EW, EFX, EXPE, EXR, FLS, FCX, IT, GPC, GPN, GS, GOOGL, HAL, MNST, LHX, WELL, HSIC, HSY, HFC, HOLX, HRL, ITW, INTC, IFF, INTU, SJM, JPM, J, JNPR, KLAC, KIM, MDLZ, KR, LH, LRCX, LVS, LEG, LYV, LOW, MRO, MAR, MAS, MKC, MCK, MSFT, MAA, NVDA, NDAQ, NOV, NFLX, NEM, NOC, ORLY, OXY, PKG, PH, PAYX, PEP, PKI, PXD, PG, PGR, QCOM, DGX, RJF, RMD, RHI, ROL, SBAC, CRM, SLB, SRE, SWKS, STT, NLOK, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TER, TXN, TIF, GL, TSN, UNH, UHS, VLO, VRSN, VRTX, WAB, WM, WAT, ANTM, EVRG, WY, WEC, WYNN, XEL, XRX, YUM, EBAY, L, MA, TMUS, DFS, MSCI, DISCK, FTNT, DG, CHTR, GM, HCA, HII, MPC, FBHS, PSX, FANG, ZTS, GOOG, QRVO, HWM, FOXA, FOX, CARR, OTIS,
- Sold Out: STAG, STX, AMTD, AMCR, AIV, NBL,
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 1,144,884 shares, 56.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.07%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 218,150 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%
- Prologis Inc (PLD) - 334,084 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74306.24%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 283,735 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.69%
- AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) - 101,465 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.55%
Sun Life Financial INC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.57 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $54.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 111,810 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Sun Life Financial INC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $811.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 448 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Pool Corp (POOL)
Sun Life Financial INC initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $322.3 and $383.92, with an estimated average price of $349.09. The stock is now traded at around $329.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 24 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Sun Life Financial INC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 715 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Sun Life Financial INC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 24.07%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $390.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.89%. The holding were 1,144,884 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Sun Life Financial INC added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 74306.24%. The purchase prices were between $96.19 and $108.29, with an estimated average price of $101.07. The stock is now traded at around $107.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.36%. The holding were 334,084 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Camden Property Trust (CPT)
Sun Life Financial INC added to a holding in Camden Property Trust by 28.38%. The purchase prices were between $87.8 and $101.81, with an estimated average price of $96.89. The stock is now traded at around $106.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 156,120 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: UDR Inc (UDR)
Sun Life Financial INC added to a holding in UDR Inc by 36.32%. The purchase prices were between $29.6 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $36.52. The stock is now traded at around $43.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 216,616 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Sun Life Financial INC added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 234.08%. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $55.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,617 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)
Sun Life Financial INC added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 73.09%. The purchase prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.25. The stock is now traded at around $150.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,634 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)
Sun Life Financial INC sold out a holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The sale prices were between $29.51 and $33.42, with an estimated average price of $31.25.Sold Out: Seagate Technology PLC (STX)
Sun Life Financial INC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $47.66 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $56.33.Sold Out: TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD)
Sun Life Financial INC sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.Sold Out: Amcor PLC (AMCR)
Sun Life Financial INC sold out a holding in Amcor PLC. The sale prices were between $10.32 and $12.15, with an estimated average price of $11.41.Sold Out: Noble Energy Inc (NBL)
Sun Life Financial INC sold out a holding in Noble Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $8.46, with an estimated average price of $8.46.Sold Out: Apartment Investment & Management Co (AIV)
Sun Life Financial INC sold out a holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The sale prices were between $29.64 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $37.4.
