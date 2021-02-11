Sun Life Financial INC Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Prologis Inc, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Simon Property Group Inc

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Sun Life Financial INC (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Prologis Inc, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Camden Property Trust, UDR Inc, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Boston Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sun Life Financial INC. As of 2020Q4, Sun Life Financial INC owns 510 stocks with a total value of $762 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 1,144,884 shares, 56.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.07% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 218,150 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02% Prologis Inc (PLD) - 334,084 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74306.24% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 283,735 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.69% AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) - 101,465 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.55%

Sun Life Financial INC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.57 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $54.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 111,810 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sun Life Financial INC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $811.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 448 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sun Life Financial INC initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $322.3 and $383.92, with an estimated average price of $349.09. The stock is now traded at around $329.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 24 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sun Life Financial INC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 715 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sun Life Financial INC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 24.07%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $390.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.89%. The holding were 1,144,884 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sun Life Financial INC added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 74306.24%. The purchase prices were between $96.19 and $108.29, with an estimated average price of $101.07. The stock is now traded at around $107.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.36%. The holding were 334,084 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sun Life Financial INC added to a holding in Camden Property Trust by 28.38%. The purchase prices were between $87.8 and $101.81, with an estimated average price of $96.89. The stock is now traded at around $106.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 156,120 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sun Life Financial INC added to a holding in UDR Inc by 36.32%. The purchase prices were between $29.6 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $36.52. The stock is now traded at around $43.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 216,616 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sun Life Financial INC added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 234.08%. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $55.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,617 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sun Life Financial INC added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 73.09%. The purchase prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.25. The stock is now traded at around $150.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,634 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sun Life Financial INC sold out a holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The sale prices were between $29.51 and $33.42, with an estimated average price of $31.25.

Sun Life Financial INC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $47.66 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $56.33.

Sun Life Financial INC sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.

Sun Life Financial INC sold out a holding in Amcor PLC. The sale prices were between $10.32 and $12.15, with an estimated average price of $11.41.

Sun Life Financial INC sold out a holding in Noble Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $8.46, with an estimated average price of $8.46.

Sun Life Financial INC sold out a holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The sale prices were between $29.64 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $37.4.