WFA of San Diego, LLC Buys Booking Holdings Inc, BlackRock Inc, Netflix Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Procter & Gamble Co

Investment company WFA of San Diego, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Booking Holdings Inc, BlackRock Inc, Netflix Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF, sells Johnson & Johnson, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WFA of San Diego, LLC. As of 2020Q4, WFA of San Diego, LLC owns 90 stocks with a total value of $376 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BKNG, BLK, NFLX, TMO, HUM, MDY, JKH, ILMN, UNH, LMT, VGT, NOC, SNOW, KWR, WDFC, KLAC, APD, ACN, FDX, DE, IYH, PSA, V, VHT, BRK.B, UNP, BIIB, BA, CI, RMD, STZ, DHR, NSC, MCD, IWF, JKD, LH, BSCL, BACPE.PFD, MOBL, IAU,
- Added Positions: GOOG, BSJL, IJH, SCHP, GLDM, BND, VWO, VCSH,
- Reduced Positions: SPTM, JPST, AMGN, AAPL, VTI, SPLV, SPMD, VIG, QCOM, SPDW, ITOT, VGIT, MSFT, CWI, SCHR, VTR, FB, T, GOOGL, HD, VEU, GE, BK, ADBE,
- Sold Out: JNJ, TIP, PG, VCIT, MDLZ, NVO, RSP, AMAT, ABBV, CVS, AGG, INTC, BSCK, MRK, PFE, PEP, SDY, CVX, SRE, SPAB, LOW, BAC, SPSB, ADP, FISV,
For the details of WFA of San Diego, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wfa+of+san+diego%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WFA of San Diego, LLC
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 1 shares, 92.54% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 449 shares, 0.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%
- Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 74 shares, 0.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 897 shares, 0.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 255 shares, 0.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24%
WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1932.82. The stock is now traded at around $2159.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 74 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $570.12 and $721.54, with an estimated average price of $664.68. The stock is now traded at around $721.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 48 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.65. The stock is now traded at around $557.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 20 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $469.36. The stock is now traded at around $494.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 40 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $345.43 and $421.75, with an estimated average price of $386.61. The stock is now traded at around $462.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 80 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Humana Inc (HUM)
WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.23 and $452.01, with an estimated average price of $415.78. The stock is now traded at around $381.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 65 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)
WFA of San Diego, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon by 50.92%. The purchase prices were between $22.93 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $23.07. The stock is now traded at around $23.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 196,637 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.57.Sold Out: BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15.Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.77.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37.Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $53.12 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $57.14.Sold Out: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)
WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The sale prices were between $63.89 and $73.8, with an estimated average price of $69.12.
Here is the complete portfolio of WFA of San Diego, LLC. Also check out:
1. WFA of San Diego, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WFA of San Diego, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WFA of San Diego, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WFA of San Diego, LLC keeps buying