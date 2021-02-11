WFA of San Diego, LLC Buys Booking Holdings Inc, BlackRock Inc, Netflix Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Procter & Gamble Co

Investment company WFA of San Diego, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Booking Holdings Inc, BlackRock Inc, Netflix Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF, sells Johnson & Johnson, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WFA of San Diego, LLC. As of 2020Q4, WFA of San Diego, LLC owns 90 stocks with a total value of $376 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BKNG, BLK, NFLX, TMO, HUM, MDY, JKH, ILMN, UNH, LMT, VGT, NOC, SNOW, KWR, WDFC, KLAC, APD, ACN, FDX, DE, IYH, PSA, V, VHT, BRK.B, UNP, BIIB, BA, CI, RMD, STZ, DHR, NSC, MCD, IWF, JKD, LH, BSCL, BACPE.PFD, MOBL, IAU,

BKNG, BLK, NFLX, TMO, HUM, MDY, JKH, ILMN, UNH, LMT, VGT, NOC, SNOW, KWR, WDFC, KLAC, APD, ACN, FDX, DE, IYH, PSA, V, VHT, BRK.B, UNP, BIIB, BA, CI, RMD, STZ, DHR, NSC, MCD, IWF, JKD, LH, BSCL, BACPE.PFD, MOBL, IAU, Added Positions: GOOG, BSJL, IJH, SCHP, GLDM, BND, VWO, VCSH,

GOOG, BSJL, IJH, SCHP, GLDM, BND, VWO, VCSH, Reduced Positions: SPTM, JPST, AMGN, AAPL, VTI, SPLV, SPMD, VIG, QCOM, SPDW, ITOT, VGIT, MSFT, CWI, SCHR, VTR, FB, T, GOOGL, HD, VEU, GE, BK, ADBE,

SPTM, JPST, AMGN, AAPL, VTI, SPLV, SPMD, VIG, QCOM, SPDW, ITOT, VGIT, MSFT, CWI, SCHR, VTR, FB, T, GOOGL, HD, VEU, GE, BK, ADBE, Sold Out: JNJ, TIP, PG, VCIT, MDLZ, NVO, RSP, AMAT, ABBV, CVS, AGG, INTC, BSCK, MRK, PFE, PEP, SDY, CVX, SRE, SPAB, LOW, BAC, SPSB, ADP, FISV,

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 1 shares, 92.54% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 449 shares, 0.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88% Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 74 shares, 0.59% of the total portfolio. New Position Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 897 shares, 0.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 255 shares, 0.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24%

WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1932.82. The stock is now traded at around $2159.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 74 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $570.12 and $721.54, with an estimated average price of $664.68. The stock is now traded at around $721.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 48 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.65. The stock is now traded at around $557.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 20 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $469.36. The stock is now traded at around $494.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 40 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $345.43 and $421.75, with an estimated average price of $386.61. The stock is now traded at around $462.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 80 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.23 and $452.01, with an estimated average price of $415.78. The stock is now traded at around $381.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 65 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WFA of San Diego, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon by 50.92%. The purchase prices were between $22.93 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $23.07. The stock is now traded at around $23.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 196,637 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.57.

WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15.

WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.77.

WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37.

WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $53.12 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $57.14.

WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The sale prices were between $63.89 and $73.8, with an estimated average price of $69.12.