Round Table Services, LLC Buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Sells ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Westfield, NJ, based Investment company Round Table Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, Magnite Inc, sells ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Round Table Services, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Round Table Services, LLC owns 88 stocks with a total value of $318 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MGNI, VGT, ORCC, SEDG, VTWO, HUBS, IUSV, USHY, BA, GOOG, NIO, LMND, ZNGA, MO, GOOGL, EEM, VGK, FCEL, AMC,

MGNI, VGT, ORCC, SEDG, VTWO, HUBS, IUSV, USHY, BA, GOOG, NIO, LMND, ZNGA, MO, GOOGL, EEM, VGK, FCEL, AMC, Added Positions: IWM, IVV, VEU, ESGE, QQQ, SPY, BKLN, AMZN, VEA, IEMG, VOO, MSFT, VCSH, TIP, IWD, IXUS, IWR, BND, VB, AAPL, IWB, BSV, IWO, IJR, MBB, SCHW, VO, DJP, INTC, HD, VNQ, XLP, VWO, JNJ, GUNR, GE, DIS,

IWM, IVV, VEU, ESGE, QQQ, SPY, BKLN, AMZN, VEA, IEMG, VOO, MSFT, VCSH, TIP, IWD, IXUS, IWR, BND, VB, AAPL, IWB, BSV, IWO, IJR, MBB, SCHW, VO, DJP, INTC, HD, VNQ, XLP, VWO, JNJ, GUNR, GE, DIS, Reduced Positions: NMFC, IWF, HACK, MDY, IDV, AGG, JPM, VZ, ACWX, ROBO, VXF,

NMFC, IWF, HACK, MDY, IDV, AGG, JPM, VZ, ACWX, ROBO, VXF, Sold Out: ACAD, EFAV,

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 131,815 shares, 15.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.05% BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 202,708 shares, 12.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 225.58% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 678,414 shares, 12.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 133.31% New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC) - 2,512,265 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.72% iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE) - 527,248 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.97%

Round Table Services, LLC initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.53 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $61.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Round Table Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $297.99 and $355.36, with an estimated average price of $329.66. The stock is now traded at around $378.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Round Table Services, LLC initiated holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.37 and $13.74, with an estimated average price of $12.68. The stock is now traded at around $13.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 76,045 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Round Table Services, LLC initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $206.37 and $324.09, with an estimated average price of $276.81. The stock is now traded at around $330.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Round Table Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $123.53 and $160.76, with an estimated average price of $142.02. The stock is now traded at around $183.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Round Table Services, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $62.19, with an estimated average price of $58.36. The stock is now traded at around $64.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,878 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Round Table Services, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 225.58%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $226.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.67%. The holding were 202,708 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Round Table Services, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 99.05%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $392.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.75%. The holding were 131,815 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Round Table Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 133.31%. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $62.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.12%. The holding were 678,414 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Round Table Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 30.97%. The purchase prices were between $35.59 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $39.08. The stock is now traded at around $47.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 527,248 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Round Table Services, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 81.91%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $334.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 12,004 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Round Table Services, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 34.46%. The purchase prices were between $21.31 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $21.79. The stock is now traded at around $22.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 112,822 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Round Table Services, LLC sold out a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $41.04 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $49.76.

Round Table Services, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $65.49 and $73.81, with an estimated average price of $70.49.