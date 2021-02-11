Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Kinder Morgan Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Investment company Alhambra Investment Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Kinder Morgan Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC. As of 2020Q4, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC owns 118 stocks with a total value of $92 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VGSH, KMI, GDX, XOM, EEM, BLK, HACK, LLY, MDLZ, VXX,
- Added Positions: IAU, JPST, AMCX, SLQD, BSCM, ACWI, GSG, GLD, DD, CVS, SPXU, RIO, XLE, AMZN, RWX, IWN, IBB, DJP, BMY, BSCL, FB, RSG, GRMN,
- Reduced Positions: SHY, IYR, BSV, MSFT, IVV, AAPL, TIP, GSP, ACN, SPY, TMO, SNE, INTC, DHR, VZ, DIS, TSLA, NEE, IVE, T, AMGN, BIIB, KO, DISCA, FLOT, AGG, ABBV, TGT,
- Sold Out: EZU, BSCK, VTRS,
For the details of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alhambra+investment+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC
- iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 43,747 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 39,219 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3%
- BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 239,122 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.25%
- BTC iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 45,600 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.22%
- BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 29,848 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.6 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $61.97. The stock is now traded at around $61.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.48 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.4. The stock is now traded at around $14.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 37,867 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14. The stock is now traded at around $34.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 12,730 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 7,938 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $57.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,113 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK)
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $58.86, with an estimated average price of $50.5. The stock is now traded at around $62.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,955 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 66.96%. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 16,830 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: AMC Networks Inc (AMCX)
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in AMC Networks Inc by 63.87%. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $35.77, with an estimated average price of $28.02. The stock is now traded at around $47.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 19,715 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD)
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E by 27.75%. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 17,189 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.48%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $21.82. The stock is now traded at around $21.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 24,762 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 44.17%. The purchase prices were between $78.14 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $95.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,863 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (GSG)
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 55.49%. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $12.33, with an estimated average price of $11.32. The stock is now traded at around $13.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 21,468 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU)
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The sale prices were between $35.88 and $44.65, with an estimated average price of $41.39.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33.
Here is the complete portfolio of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC. Also check out:
1. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alhambra Investment Partners LLC keeps buying