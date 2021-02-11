Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Kinder Morgan Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Investment company Alhambra Investment Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Kinder Morgan Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC. As of 2020Q4, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC owns 118 stocks with a total value of $92 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VGSH, KMI, GDX, XOM, EEM, BLK, HACK, LLY, MDLZ, VXX,

VGSH, KMI, GDX, XOM, EEM, BLK, HACK, LLY, MDLZ, VXX, Added Positions: IAU, JPST, AMCX, SLQD, BSCM, ACWI, GSG, GLD, DD, CVS, SPXU, RIO, XLE, AMZN, RWX, IWN, IBB, DJP, BMY, BSCL, FB, RSG, GRMN,

IAU, JPST, AMCX, SLQD, BSCM, ACWI, GSG, GLD, DD, CVS, SPXU, RIO, XLE, AMZN, RWX, IWN, IBB, DJP, BMY, BSCL, FB, RSG, GRMN, Reduced Positions: SHY, IYR, BSV, MSFT, IVV, AAPL, TIP, GSP, ACN, SPY, TMO, SNE, INTC, DHR, VZ, DIS, TSLA, NEE, IVE, T, AMGN, BIIB, KO, DISCA, FLOT, AGG, ABBV, TGT,

SHY, IYR, BSV, MSFT, IVV, AAPL, TIP, GSP, ACN, SPY, TMO, SNE, INTC, DHR, VZ, DIS, TSLA, NEE, IVE, T, AMGN, BIIB, KO, DISCA, FLOT, AGG, ABBV, TGT, Sold Out: EZU, BSCK, VTRS,

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 43,747 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 39,219 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3% BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 239,122 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.25% BTC iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 45,600 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.22% BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 29,848 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.6 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $61.97. The stock is now traded at around $61.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.48 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.4. The stock is now traded at around $14.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 37,867 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14. The stock is now traded at around $34.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 12,730 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 7,938 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $57.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,113 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $58.86, with an estimated average price of $50.5. The stock is now traded at around $62.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,955 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 66.96%. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 16,830 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in AMC Networks Inc by 63.87%. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $35.77, with an estimated average price of $28.02. The stock is now traded at around $47.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 19,715 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E by 27.75%. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 17,189 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.48%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $21.82. The stock is now traded at around $21.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 24,762 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 44.17%. The purchase prices were between $78.14 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $95.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,863 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 55.49%. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $12.33, with an estimated average price of $11.32. The stock is now traded at around $13.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 21,468 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The sale prices were between $35.88 and $44.65, with an estimated average price of $41.39.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33.