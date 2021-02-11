Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Merck Inc, Sells Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, Equity Commonwealth

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Merck Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC, iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, sells Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, Equity Commonwealth, RLJ Lodging Trust, AutoZone Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 129 stocks with a total value of $880 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/edgemoor+investment+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 525,409 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.56% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 306,868 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 204,106 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 276,857 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 17,766 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.59%

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $69.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 145,731 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $106.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 54,079 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. The purchase prices were between $4 and $6.83, with an estimated average price of $5.38. The stock is now traded at around $6.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 138,665 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.76 and $93.91, with an estimated average price of $76.52. The stock is now traded at around $109.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,305 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The purchase prices were between $10.98 and $19.05, with an estimated average price of $15.23. The stock is now traded at around $20.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 24,070 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $145.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,628 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 117.12%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 77,874 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC by 46.68%. The purchase prices were between $41.14 and $46.66, with an estimated average price of $44.48. The stock is now traded at around $52.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 208,867 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 32.19%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $62.05, with an estimated average price of $61.26. The stock is now traded at around $61.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 195,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 22.48%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $268.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 62,497 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BCE Inc by 347.81%. The purchase prices were between $40.22 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $42.8. The stock is now traded at around $43.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 63,598 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 44.52%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78. The stock is now traded at around $60.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 128,986 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1348.76 and $1517.9, with an estimated average price of $1418.95.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1456.99 and $1541.95, with an estimated average price of $1495.05.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Equity Commonwealth. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $30.04, with an estimated average price of $29.53.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The sale prices were between $21.67 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $24.2.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1095.99 and $1204.22, with an estimated average price of $1157.7.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $183.59 and $225.9, with an estimated average price of $209.11.