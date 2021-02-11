>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

SAIF Advisors Ltd Buys Huize Holding

February 11, 2021 | About: HUIZ +6.99%

Investment company SAIF Advisors Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Huize Holding during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SAIF Advisors Ltd. As of 2020Q4, SAIF Advisors Ltd owns 2 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: HUIZ,

For the details of SAIF Advisors Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/saif+advisors+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SAIF Advisors Ltd
  1. Sinovac Biotech Ltd (SVA) - 10,780,820 shares, 51.16% of the total portfolio.
  2. Huize Holding Ltd (HUIZ) - 9,511,613 shares, 48.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Huize Holding Ltd (HUIZ)

SAIF Advisors Ltd initiated holding in Huize Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.95 and $8.14, with an estimated average price of $7.46. The stock is now traded at around $8.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 48.84%. The holding were 9,511,613 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of SAIF Advisors Ltd. Also check out:

1. SAIF Advisors Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. SAIF Advisors Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SAIF Advisors Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SAIF Advisors Ltd keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)