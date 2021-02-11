SAIF Advisors Ltd Buys Huize Holding

Investment company SAIF Advisors Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Huize Holding during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SAIF Advisors Ltd. As of 2020Q4, SAIF Advisors Ltd owns 2 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: HUIZ,

Sinovac Biotech Ltd (SVA) - 10,780,820 shares, 51.16% of the total portfolio. Huize Holding Ltd (HUIZ) - 9,511,613 shares, 48.84% of the total portfolio. New Position

SAIF Advisors Ltd initiated holding in Huize Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.95 and $8.14, with an estimated average price of $7.46. The stock is now traded at around $8.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 48.84%. The holding were 9,511,613 shares as of 2020-12-31.