Central Securities Corp Buys Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Ribbon Communications Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Central Securities Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, MercadoLibre Inc, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Ribbon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Central Securities Corp. As of 2020Q4, Central Securities Corp owns 30 stocks with a total value of $772 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BABA, MELI,

BABA, MELI, Added Positions: CCOI, KW, AON,

CCOI, KW, AON, Reduced Positions: HES, COHR, RYN, COF,

HES, COHR, RYN, COF, Sold Out: BRK.A, RBBN,

Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 445,000 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Coherent Inc (COHR) - 350,000 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.09% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 25,000 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) - 250,000 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Progressive Corp (PGR) - 400,000 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio.

Central Securities Corp initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $268.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Central Securities Corp initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1079.33 and $1732.39, with an estimated average price of $1414.87. The stock is now traded at around $1942.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Central Securities Corp added to a holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $54.09 and $65.05, with an estimated average price of $59.11. The stock is now traded at around $62.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 290,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Central Securities Corp added to a holding in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc by 75.44%. The purchase prices were between $12.96 and $18.42, with an estimated average price of $15.66. The stock is now traded at around $17.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Central Securities Corp sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $301740 and $351101, with an estimated average price of $330955.

Central Securities Corp sold out a holding in Ribbon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $3.77 and $7.36, with an estimated average price of $5.3.