Bard Associates Inc Buys Intrusion Inc, Tortoise Power & Energy Infra Fd Inc, Global Self Storage Inc, Sells Beam Global, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc, Boston Beer Co Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Bard Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Intrusion Inc, Tortoise Power & Energy Infra Fd Inc, Global Self Storage Inc, Trecora Resources, Duos Technologies Group Inc, sells Beam Global, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc, Boston Beer Co Inc, Ontrak Inc, CECO Environmental Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bard Associates Inc. As of 2020Q4, Bard Associates Inc owns 145 stocks with a total value of $244 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: INTZ, TPZ, SELF, DUOT, TACT, SBNY, FLL,
- Added Positions: TREC, REED, GDXJ, GDX, CSWC, VTIP, VMBS, RMNI, SSNT, NEPH, ITI, PWFL, USAC, CTT, NMFC, TBLT, POLA,
- Reduced Positions: BEEM, IIVI, WLDN, CELH, HDSN, ASM, KWR, CUBI, ENSG, TYL, USPH, XFLT, ECC, RMT, PICO, CSV, ACU, CIO, APTS, PBA, KYN, MLR, SOHO, INTT, CLCT, FUN, EPM, CVU, SP, CSSE, BRK.B, CORR, ABCB, RIBT, LMRK, RCMT, HASI, ATCO, OXLC, CLFD,
- Sold Out: WHLRD.PFD, SAM, OTRK, CECE, EYPT, KMF, CTEK, GTE,
These are the top 5 holdings of BARD ASSOCIATES INC
- Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) - 283,700 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97%
- II-VI Inc (IIVI) - 123,100 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.05%
- Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) - 106,395 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
- Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) - 181,254 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.37%
- Beam Global (BEEM) - 102,075 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.88%
Bard Associates Inc initiated holding in Intrusion Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.31 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $13.17. The stock is now traded at around $23.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 214,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Tortoise Power & Energy Infra Fd Inc (TPZ)
Bard Associates Inc initiated holding in Tortoise Power & Energy Infra Fd Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.23 and $11.6, with an estimated average price of $9.7. The stock is now traded at around $11.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 236,281 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Global Self Storage Inc (SELF)
Bard Associates Inc initiated holding in Global Self Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.92 and $4.13, with an estimated average price of $4.01. The stock is now traded at around $4.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 623,733 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Duos Technologies Group Inc (DUOT)
Bard Associates Inc initiated holding in Duos Technologies Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.35 and $4.79, with an estimated average price of $4.1. The stock is now traded at around $6.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 242,570 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Transact Technologies Inc (TACT)
Bard Associates Inc initiated holding in Transact Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.1 and $9.25, with an estimated average price of $7.91. The stock is now traded at around $8.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 119,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Signature Bank (SBNY)
Bard Associates Inc initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $76.01 and $136.75, with an estimated average price of $104.84. The stock is now traded at around $212.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,275 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Trecora Resources (TREC)
Bard Associates Inc added to a holding in Trecora Resources by 116.80%. The purchase prices were between $5.92 and $7.22, with an estimated average price of $6.72. The stock is now traded at around $7.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 383,876 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Reed's Inc (REED)
Bard Associates Inc added to a holding in Reed's Inc by 26.45%. The purchase prices were between $0.59 and $1.04, with an estimated average price of $0.78. The stock is now traded at around $1.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,831,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLRD.PFD)
Bard Associates Inc sold out a holding in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $14.47 and $18.15, with an estimated average price of $16.22.Sold Out: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)
Bard Associates Inc sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $880.1 and $1091.1, with an estimated average price of $961.1.Sold Out: Ontrak Inc (OTRK)
Bard Associates Inc sold out a holding in Ontrak Inc. The sale prices were between $47.78 and $78.09, with an estimated average price of $60.61.Sold Out: CECO Environmental Corp (CECE)
Bard Associates Inc sold out a holding in CECO Environmental Corp. The sale prices were between $5.97 and $8.12, with an estimated average price of $7.35.Sold Out: Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy and Infrastructure I (KMF)
Bard Associates Inc sold out a holding in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy and Infrastructure I. The sale prices were between $4.05 and $6.03, with an estimated average price of $5.01.Sold Out: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT)
Bard Associates Inc sold out a holding in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $3.72 and $6.58, with an estimated average price of $4.67.
