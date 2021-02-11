>
Articles 

Kinneret Advisory, LLC Buys Liberty Global PLC, Charles Schwab Corp, Sells Liberty Global PLC, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp

February 11, 2021 | About: SCHW +0.74% LBTYA +0.52% LBTYK +0.52% AMTD +0%

New York, NY, based Investment company Kinneret Advisory, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Global PLC, Charles Schwab Corp, sells Liberty Global PLC, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kinneret Advisory, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Kinneret Advisory, LLC owns 267 stocks with a total value of $737 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kinneret Advisory, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kinneret+advisory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kinneret Advisory, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 289,720 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio.
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 368,852 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio.
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 12,396 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio.
  4. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 29,860 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio.
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 72,098 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA)

Kinneret Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Liberty Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $18.79 and $25.56, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $25.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 39,387 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Kinneret Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 24.58%. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $55.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 40,195 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)

Kinneret Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Liberty Global PLC. The sale prices were between $18.44 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $21.7.

Sold Out: TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD)

Kinneret Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.



