Kinneret Advisory, LLC Buys Liberty Global PLC, Charles Schwab Corp, Sells Liberty Global PLC, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Kinneret Advisory, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Global PLC, Charles Schwab Corp, sells Liberty Global PLC, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kinneret Advisory, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Kinneret Advisory, LLC owns 267 stocks with a total value of $737 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LBTYA,

LBTYA, Added Positions: SCHW,

SCHW, Sold Out: LBTYK, AMTD,

For the details of Kinneret Advisory, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kinneret+advisory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 289,720 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 368,852 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 12,396 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 29,860 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 72,098 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio.

Kinneret Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Liberty Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $18.79 and $25.56, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $25.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 39,387 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kinneret Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 24.58%. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $55.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 40,195 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kinneret Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Liberty Global PLC. The sale prices were between $18.44 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $21.7.

Kinneret Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.