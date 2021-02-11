>
Articles 

Coastal Investment Management, L.p. Buys Cars.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Okta Inc, Sells VMware Inc, California Resources Corp, FireEye Inc

February 11, 2021 | About: CARS +1.59% MSFT +0.69% OKTA +0.05% ESTC +2.76% CNC -1.79% FSLY -1.14% VMW -2.4% CRCQQ +0% FEYE +0.28% ACM +3.15% PB -0.92%

Investment company Coastal Investment Management, L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys Cars.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Okta Inc, Elastic NV, Centene Corp, sells VMware Inc, California Resources Corp, FireEye Inc, DXC Technology Co, AECOM during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coastal Investment Management, L.p.. As of 2020Q4, Coastal Investment Management, L.p. owns 17 stocks with a total value of $49 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COASTAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/coastal+investment+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COASTAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P.
  1. Cerence Inc (CRNC) - 103,650 shares, 21.11% of the total portfolio.
  2. DXC Technology Co (DXC) - 338,495 shares, 17.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.88%
  3. Cars.com Inc (CARS) - 529,206 shares, 12.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,000 shares, 10.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Okta Inc (OKTA) - 15,000 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Cars.com Inc (CARS)

Coastal Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Cars.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.39 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $13.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.12%. The holding were 529,206 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Coastal Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $244.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.37%. The holding were 23,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Coastal Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.86 and $285.6, with an estimated average price of $237.98. The stock is now traded at around $286.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.73%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Elastic NV (ESTC)

Coastal Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Elastic NV. The purchase prices were between $99.24 and $159.08, with an estimated average price of $123.1. The stock is now traded at around $165.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.29%. The holding were 14,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Centene Corp (CNC)

Coastal Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.02 and $71.12, with an estimated average price of $63.61. The stock is now traded at around $59.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 35,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Fastly Inc (FSLY)

Coastal Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Fastly Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.51 and $128.83, with an estimated average price of $88. The stock is now traded at around $108.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)

Coastal Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $127 and $155.66, with an estimated average price of $143.18.

Sold Out: California Resources Corp (CRCQQ)

Coastal Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in California Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $0.21 and $0.21, with an estimated average price of $0.21.

Sold Out: FireEye Inc (FEYE)

Coastal Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in FireEye Inc. The sale prices were between $12.38 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $15.45.

Sold Out: AECOM (ACM)

Coastal Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in AECOM. The sale prices were between $42.8 and $52.54, with an estimated average price of $47.88.

Sold Out: PBF Logistics LP (PBFX)

Coastal Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in PBF Logistics LP. The sale prices were between $7.25 and $10.23, with an estimated average price of $8.86.



Here is the complete portfolio of COASTAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P.. Also check out:

