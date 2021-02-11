>
Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors, Llc Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Sells The Trade Desk Inc, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

February 11, 2021 | About: VTEB -0.04% IUSB -0.09% SPLG +0.17% IXUS +0.73% IVV +0.17%

Madison, WI, based Investment company Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, sells The Trade Desk Inc, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors, Llc owns 37 stocks with a total value of $292 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JACOBSON & SCHMITT ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jacobson+%26+schmitt+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JACOBSON & SCHMITT ADVISORS, LLC
  1. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 171,720 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.17%
  2. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 338,421 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 22,639 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.34%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,669 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65%
  5. FirstService Corp (FSV) - 107,565 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.57 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $54.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.32%. The holding were 338,421 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.37 and $43.96, with an estimated average price of $41.77. The stock is now traded at around $45.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,071 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.1 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $62.98. The stock is now traded at around $71.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,339 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.98%. The purchase prices were between $54.06 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 23,063 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355.



