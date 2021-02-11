>
EAM Investors, LLC Buys Callaway Golf Co, Gentex Corp, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, Sells Workhorse Group Inc, CryoPort Inc, Cardiff Oncology Inc

February 11, 2021 | About: APAM +0.29% SSTK +23.55% SPSC +1.57% PNTG +0.77% TTGT -1.26% TA -0.38% ELY -3.04% GNTX -0.97% MGNI +7.22% VCEL +2.16% ATE +0%

Cardiff By The Sea, CA, based Investment company EAM Investors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Callaway Golf Co, Gentex Corp, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, Shutterstock Inc, Magnite Inc, sells Workhorse Group Inc, CryoPort Inc, Cardiff Oncology Inc, Seres Therapeutics Inc, Nautilus Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EAM Investors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, EAM Investors, LLC owns 286 stocks with a total value of $600 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of EAM Investors, LLC
  1. Callaway Golf Co (ELY) - 338,637 shares, 1.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) - 152,934 shares, 1.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 309.13%
  3. Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) - 100,066 shares, 1.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 306.34%
  4. Gentex Corp (GNTX) - 208,671 shares, 1.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) - 292,722 shares, 1.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.17%
New Purchase: Callaway Golf Co (ELY)

EAM Investors, LLC initiated holding in Callaway Golf Co. The purchase prices were between $15.2 and $24.94, with an estimated average price of $20.41. The stock is now traded at around $30.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 338,637 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Gentex Corp (GNTX)

EAM Investors, LLC initiated holding in Gentex Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.01 and $34.06, with an estimated average price of $30.91. The stock is now traded at around $35.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 208,671 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Magnite Inc (MGNI)

EAM Investors, LLC initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.53 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $61.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 176,057 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vericel Corp (VCEL)

EAM Investors, LLC initiated holding in Vericel Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.53 and $31.5, with an estimated average price of $23.87. The stock is now traded at around $49.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 161,507 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC)

EAM Investors, LLC initiated holding in Alphatec Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.51 and $14.52, with an estimated average price of $10.63. The stock is now traded at around $16.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 332,934 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Ballys Corp (BALY)

EAM Investors, LLC initiated holding in Ballys Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $35.21. The stock is now traded at around $57.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 90,521 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM)

EAM Investors, LLC added to a holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc by 309.13%. The purchase prices were between $38.65 and $50.67, with an estimated average price of $45.55. The stock is now traded at around $52.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 152,934 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Shutterstock Inc (SSTK)

EAM Investors, LLC added to a holding in Shutterstock Inc by 306.34%. The purchase prices were between $52.41 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $66.57. The stock is now traded at around $85.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 100,066 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SPS Commerce Inc (SPSC)

EAM Investors, LLC added to a holding in SPS Commerce Inc by 131.60%. The purchase prices were between $79.72 and $110.67, with an estimated average price of $94.03. The stock is now traded at around $110.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 36,512 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Pennant Group Inc (PNTG)

EAM Investors, LLC added to a holding in Pennant Group Inc by 104.24%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $56.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 62,311 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: TechTarget Inc (TTGT)

EAM Investors, LLC added to a holding in TechTarget Inc by 57.08%. The purchase prices were between $43.8 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $51.79. The stock is now traded at around $92.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 92,380 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: TravelCenters Of America Inc (TA)

EAM Investors, LLC added to a holding in TravelCenters Of America Inc by 97.25%. The purchase prices were between $21.07 and $35.5, with an estimated average price of $29.63. The stock is now traded at around $31.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 101,643 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS)

EAM Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Workhorse Group Inc. The sale prices were between $15.38 and $28.87, with an estimated average price of $21.63.

Sold Out: CryoPort Inc (CYRX)

EAM Investors, LLC sold out a holding in CryoPort Inc. The sale prices were between $40.14 and $60.31, with an estimated average price of $47.69.

Sold Out: Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB)

EAM Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Seres Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $23.25 and $37.73, with an estimated average price of $29.31.

Sold Out: Nautilus Inc (NLS)

EAM Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Nautilus Inc. The sale prices were between $16.53 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $20.85.

Sold Out: Palomar Holdings Inc (PLMR)

EAM Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Palomar Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $65.9 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $83.8.

Sold Out: Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH)

EAM Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $11.57 and $17.92, with an estimated average price of $14.62.



