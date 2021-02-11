Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd Buys CAE Inc, Unilever PLC, RealPage Inc, Sells Pembina Pipeline Corp, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Unilever NV

Investment company Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys CAE Inc, Unilever PLC, RealPage Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, LCI Industries Inc, sells Pembina Pipeline Corp, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Unilever NV, Costco Wholesale Corp, U.S. Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd owns 219 stocks with a total value of $19.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 21,931,452 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75% Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 10,901,142 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 25,481,561 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 17,403,428 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.48% Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 27,353,336 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90%

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd initiated holding in RealPage Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.62 and $87.68, with an estimated average price of $65.65. The stock is now traded at around $86.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 511,702 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd initiated holding in Infosys Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.67 and $16.95, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 189,518 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 74,151 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $148.88. The stock is now traded at around $309.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,327 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd initiated holding in Waste Connections Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $108.83, with an estimated average price of $103.29. The stock is now traded at around $98.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,519 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd initiated holding in Abcam PLC. The purchase prices were between $15 and $16.9, with an estimated average price of $15.71. The stock is now traded at around $18.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 14,722 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd added to a holding in CAE Inc by 34.06%. The purchase prices were between $15.32 and $27.88, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $25.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 22,317,843 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 4083.03%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 799,252 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 24.98%. The purchase prices were between $33.15 and $41.97, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $38.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,412,867 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd added to a holding in LCI Industries Inc by 33.59%. The purchase prices were between $109.4 and $134.59, with an estimated average price of $123.06. The stock is now traded at around $144.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 463,801 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd added to a holding in Credit Acceptance Corp by 37.63%. The purchase prices were between $288.29 and $356.44, with an estimated average price of $326.3. The stock is now traded at around $352.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 121,520 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 31.24%. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.04. The stock is now traded at around $139.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 295,171 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.29.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd sold out a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The sale prices were between $14.76 and $16.61, with an estimated average price of $15.78.