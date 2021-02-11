Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd Buys CAE Inc, Unilever PLC, RealPage Inc, Sells Pembina Pipeline Corp, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Unilever NV

Investment company Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys CAE Inc, Unilever PLC, RealPage Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, LCI Industries Inc, sells Pembina Pipeline Corp, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Unilever NV, Costco Wholesale Corp, U.S. Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd owns 219 stocks with a total value of $19.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: RP, INFY, VTRS, MKL, A8C3, BEPC, KOR, KOR, WCN, STT, SPGI, ADBE, ABEV, CHU, CAT, CSX, BIDU, AON,
- Added Positions: CAE, BNS, UL, BSX, LCII, CB, BDX, CACC, FISV, BABA, OZK, IBKR, BAX, CPRT, TSM, HDB, AMZN, ORCL, DEO, FB, MA, ALC, MDLZ, EDU, JOBS, YUMC, BERY, AFG, TCOM, BBD, BAP, BRK.B, FIS, ASML, ALYA, PYPL, AAPL, HLT, BAC, BIP, CM, CP, VZ, UNP, DD, TXN, CME, RELX, PH, MRK, MDT, LOW, IHG, HD, DHR, FMX,
- Reduced Positions: PBA, BUD, COST, CNI, TRI, TD, BAM, QSR, OTEX, MFC, USB, NTR, GIB, STN, GIL, MSFT, NLSN, RY, PEP, CTSH, SHOP, SFIX, UNH, JNJ, PG, MTB, MMM, XOM, CVS, VRSK, SU, SNN, SAP, RDS.A, TRP, CNQ, CVX, TYL, NVS, EMR, KO, CMCSA, MCD, WBA, IBM, WFC, GSK, DLTR, EOG, ZTS, TECK, TU, SPY, FTS, AMCR, KHC, BF.A, DRTT, TOT, ZBH, WMT, VOD, BEP, PM, CIGI, T, ACN, APD, AMT, ADP, BCE, SAN, BMO, BK, BF.B, CSCO, DVA, D, DUK, SLF, FMS, GE, HSBC, HIG, ING, IMO, IFF, MET, NKE, NVO, PFE, PEG, SNY, SJR,
- Sold Out: UN, GILD, AQN,
For the details of Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jarislowsky%2C+fraser+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 21,931,452 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75%
- Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 10,901,142 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 25,481,561 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66%
- Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 17,403,428 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.48%
- Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 27,353,336 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90%
Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd initiated holding in RealPage Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.62 and $87.68, with an estimated average price of $65.65. The stock is now traded at around $86.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 511,702 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Infosys Ltd (INFY)
Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd initiated holding in Infosys Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.67 and $16.95, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 189,518 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 74,151 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $148.88. The stock is now traded at around $309.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,327 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Waste Connections Inc (WCN)
Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd initiated holding in Waste Connections Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $108.83, with an estimated average price of $103.29. The stock is now traded at around $98.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,519 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Abcam PLC (A8C3)
Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd initiated holding in Abcam PLC. The purchase prices were between $15 and $16.9, with an estimated average price of $15.71. The stock is now traded at around $18.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 14,722 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CAE Inc (CAE)
Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd added to a holding in CAE Inc by 34.06%. The purchase prices were between $15.32 and $27.88, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $25.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 22,317,843 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Unilever PLC (UL)
Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 4083.03%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 799,252 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 24.98%. The purchase prices were between $33.15 and $41.97, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $38.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,412,867 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: LCI Industries Inc (LCII)
Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd added to a holding in LCI Industries Inc by 33.59%. The purchase prices were between $109.4 and $134.59, with an estimated average price of $123.06. The stock is now traded at around $144.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 463,801 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC)
Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd added to a holding in Credit Acceptance Corp by 37.63%. The purchase prices were between $288.29 and $356.44, with an estimated average price of $326.3. The stock is now traded at around $352.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 121,520 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 31.24%. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.04. The stock is now traded at around $139.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 295,171 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)
Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.29.Sold Out: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN)
Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd sold out a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The sale prices were between $14.76 and $16.61, with an estimated average price of $15.78.
