Estate Counselors, LLC Buys Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

Thiensville, WI, based Investment company Estate Counselors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, sells Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Estate Counselors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Estate Counselors, LLC owns 122 stocks with a total value of $627 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 845,500 shares, 11.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 210,179 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.34% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 89,570 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.73% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 239,610 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.03% BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 255,870 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.3%

Estate Counselors, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $42.59, with an estimated average price of $40.45. The stock is now traded at around $41.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 330,590 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Estate Counselors, LLC initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $171.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 53,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Estate Counselors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The purchase prices were between $12.65 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.67. The stock is now traded at around $16.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 305,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Estate Counselors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.37 and $82.8, with an estimated average price of $82.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 51,415 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Estate Counselors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $143.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,935 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Estate Counselors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.77 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.84. The stock is now traded at around $267.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Estate Counselors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104.62%. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $134.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 141,720 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Estate Counselors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 89.93%. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $62.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 181,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Estate Counselors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.93%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $49.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 157,130 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Estate Counselors, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E by 47.29%. The purchase prices were between $32.53 and $38.23, with an estimated average price of $35.27. The stock is now traded at around $41.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 100,120 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Estate Counselors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 35.38%. The purchase prices were between $49.07 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $49.32. The stock is now traded at around $49.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 71,210 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Estate Counselors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 57030.43%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3262.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 105,120 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Estate Counselors, LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.84.

Estate Counselors, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.73.

Estate Counselors, LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5.

Estate Counselors, LLC sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69.

Estate Counselors, LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.75.

Estate Counselors, LLC sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.91.