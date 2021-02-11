EAM Global Investors LLC Buys NeoGames SA, Westport Fuel Systems Inc, Surgery Partners Inc, Sells Real Matters Inc, WELL Health Technologies Corp, Trisura Group

Investment company EAM Global Investors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys NeoGames SA, Westport Fuel Systems Inc, Surgery Partners Inc, Rada Electronics Industries, Lightspeed POS Inc, sells Real Matters Inc, WELL Health Technologies Corp, Trisura Group, CryoPort Inc, Jamieson Wellness Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EAM Global Investors LLC. As of 2020Q4, EAM Global Investors LLC owns 126 stocks with a total value of $360 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NGMS, WPRT, SGRY, RADA, LSPD, EOSE, CAMT, AZUL, MGNI, PERI, VCEL, VNET, SHYF, DOOO, PROF, ATEC, PSNL, UCTT, DAVA, CYBR, AVID, AGYS, BLDP, MYRG, BALY, CTRN, LQDT, CLNE, STKL, CSIQ, VRTS, BCOV, QTRX, IEA, LOVE, CDMO, QNST, LDL, COHU, STRO, GPRO, HSKA, RVLV, DQ, INFN, EVRI, SRRK, CSWI, TLS, STRL, BSIG, AOSL, COWN, RMBS, LASR, TA, SI, TBK, LOB, AZRE, SNDX, PRTY, ASPN, MNKD, AXTI, EBIX, AR, CHEF, QADA, SYX, AFMD, TGH, WBT, CVGI, DMTK, PRPL, ATRA, FPRX, TGI, DFIN, JOUT,

NGMS, WPRT, SGRY, RADA, LSPD, EOSE, CAMT, AZUL, MGNI, PERI, VCEL, VNET, SHYF, DOOO, PROF, ATEC, PSNL, UCTT, DAVA, CYBR, AVID, AGYS, BLDP, MYRG, BALY, CTRN, LQDT, CLNE, STKL, CSIQ, VRTS, BCOV, QTRX, IEA, LOVE, CDMO, QNST, LDL, COHU, STRO, GPRO, HSKA, RVLV, DQ, INFN, EVRI, SRRK, CSWI, TLS, STRL, BSIG, AOSL, COWN, RMBS, LASR, TA, SI, TBK, LOB, AZRE, SNDX, PRTY, ASPN, MNKD, AXTI, EBIX, AR, CHEF, QADA, SYX, AFMD, TGH, WBT, CVGI, DMTK, PRPL, ATRA, FPRX, TGI, DFIN, JOUT, Added Positions: ZLAB,

ZLAB, Reduced Positions: APPS, EXPI, SPT, SITM, KURA, REGI, GRWG, FVRR, PAR, NIU, CSTL, OMI, TGTX, PTGX, XPEL, AMSC, PACK, TUP, LPRO, DOMO, OESX, CELH, KRNT, GRBK, AMRC, TFII, RBA, CLDX, OCUL, IMMR, BWMX, BLFS, CALX, SIBN, INFU,

APPS, EXPI, SPT, SITM, KURA, REGI, GRWG, FVRR, PAR, NIU, CSTL, OMI, TGTX, PTGX, XPEL, AMSC, PACK, TUP, LPRO, DOMO, OESX, CELH, KRNT, GRBK, AMRC, TFII, RBA, CLDX, OCUL, IMMR, BWMX, BLFS, CALX, SIBN, INFU, Sold Out: RLLMF, WLYYF, TRRSF, CYRX, 2JW, TRIL, XB6, KGDEF, ABST, 011790, MCRB, NLS, CJ8, NOMD, TSUKF, GOGO, MITK, BTG, TRUP, OTRK, HIBB, IVPAF, WKHS, PLMR, INSP, DPHC, CBAY, MAXR, SILV, PLUG, CRDF, DSKE, USX, HCI, AAWW, PACB, HEAR, ARLO, ULIHF, DLTH, CRNC, IMXI, AKRO, FBRX, FLWS, GIII, MWK, SPWH, RUTH, AFIB, ALBO, FRTA, LOCO, KAI, PBI, HWKN, FUV, BJRI, REPL, FLGT, MBUU, AEYE, HZO, FRGI, RPAY, ASPU, IDYA, SAH, EAT, MODN, ONEW, MRTN, CYBE, LAZY, PDFS, PRTS, CYTK,

NeoGames SA (NGMS) - 241,831 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. New Position Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT) - 1,385,220 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. New Position Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) - 373,456 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. New Position Rada Electronics Industries Ltd (RADA) - 713,726 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. New Position Lightspeed POS Inc (LSPD) - 77,651 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. New Position

EAM Global Investors LLC initiated holding in NeoGames SA. The purchase prices were between $19.94 and $37.99, with an estimated average price of $25.15. The stock is now traded at around $28.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 241,831 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EAM Global Investors LLC initiated holding in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.75 and $5.64, with an estimated average price of $3.17. The stock is now traded at around $11.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 1,385,220 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EAM Global Investors LLC initiated holding in Surgery Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $29.01, with an estimated average price of $24.92. The stock is now traded at around $36.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 373,456 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EAM Global Investors LLC initiated holding in Rada Electronics Industries Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $10.46, with an estimated average price of $7.71. The stock is now traded at around $12.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 713,726 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EAM Global Investors LLC initiated holding in Lightspeed POS Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $70.39, with an estimated average price of $46.45. The stock is now traded at around $73.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 77,651 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EAM Global Investors LLC initiated holding in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $23.74, with an estimated average price of $14.28. The stock is now traded at around $26.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 176,849 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EAM Global Investors LLC added to a holding in Zai Lab Ltd by 227.21%. The purchase prices were between $81.94 and $135.34, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $182.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 31,487 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EAM Global Investors LLC sold out a holding in Real Matters Inc. The sale prices were between $14.3 and $19.88, with an estimated average price of $17.36.

EAM Global Investors LLC sold out a holding in WELL Health Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $5.11 and $7, with an estimated average price of $5.76.

EAM Global Investors LLC sold out a holding in Trisura Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $61.79 and $71.24, with an estimated average price of $65.77.

EAM Global Investors LLC sold out a holding in CryoPort Inc. The sale prices were between $40.14 and $60.31, with an estimated average price of $47.69.

EAM Global Investors LLC sold out a holding in Jamieson Wellness Inc. The sale prices were between $21 and $27.6, with an estimated average price of $24.3.

EAM Global Investors LLC sold out a holding in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $11.63 and $20.13, with an estimated average price of $14.42.