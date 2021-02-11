Westport Asset Management Inc Buys Uber Technologies Inc, MGIC Investment Corp, VMware Inc, Sells DXC Technology Co, New York Times Co

Westport, CT, based Investment company Westport Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Uber Technologies Inc, MGIC Investment Corp, VMware Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Union Pacific Corp, sells DXC Technology Co, New York Times Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westport Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Westport Asset Management Inc owns 72 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: UBER,
- Added Positions: MTG, VMW, UHS, APD, UNP,
- Reduced Positions: WLTW, ZBRA, BIG, ROG, EEM, RDN, NWLI, TSBK, AMZN, EOG,
- Sold Out: DXC, NYT,
- Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 103,012 shares, 14.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.26%
- IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP) - 77,500 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio.
- Synopsys Inc (SNPS) - 59,000 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio.
- Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) - 98,059 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.94%
- Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 34,335 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.16%
Westport Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $44.94. The stock is now traded at around $60.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 62,577 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: MGIC Investment Corp (MTG)
Westport Asset Management Inc added to a holding in MGIC Investment Corp by 59.64%. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $12.64, with an estimated average price of $11.34. The stock is now traded at around $12.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 439,013 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: VMware Inc (VMW)
Westport Asset Management Inc added to a holding in VMware Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $127 and $155.66, with an estimated average price of $143.18. The stock is now traded at around $143.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Westport Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 41.67%. The purchase prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.81. The stock is now traded at around $207.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,800 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Westport Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.41. The stock is now traded at around $257.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: DXC Technology Co (DXC)
Westport Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in DXC Technology Co. The sale prices were between $17.64 and $25.75, with an estimated average price of $21.38. Sold Out: New York Times Co (NYT)
Westport Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in New York Times Co. The sale prices were between $38.29 and $51.77, with an estimated average price of $44.46.
