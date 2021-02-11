Westport Asset Management Inc Buys Uber Technologies Inc, MGIC Investment Corp, VMware Inc, Sells DXC Technology Co, New York Times Co

Westport, CT, based Investment company Westport Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Uber Technologies Inc, MGIC Investment Corp, VMware Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Union Pacific Corp, sells DXC Technology Co, New York Times Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westport Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Westport Asset Management Inc owns 72 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: UBER,

UBER, Added Positions: MTG, VMW, UHS, APD, UNP,

MTG, VMW, UHS, APD, UNP, Reduced Positions: WLTW, ZBRA, BIG, ROG, EEM, RDN, NWLI, TSBK, AMZN, EOG,

WLTW, ZBRA, BIG, ROG, EEM, RDN, NWLI, TSBK, AMZN, EOG, Sold Out: DXC, NYT,