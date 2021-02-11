Chiron Investment Management, LLC Buys BRP Group Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Sells Cummins Inc, Facebook Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc

Investment company Chiron Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BRP Group Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, AGCO Corp, e.l.f. Beauty Inc, sells Cummins Inc, Facebook Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Euronet Worldwide Inc, Southwest Airlines Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chiron Investment Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Chiron Investment Management, LLC owns 86 stocks with a total value of $702 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BRP, AGCO, ELF, CDNS, BA, FSLY, ANET, LPLA, PBR, DAL, SLV, FTNT, GLD, CRSP, ITUB, MRNA, CPA, BG, RACE, LEAF, CMPS, OSK, JCOM, CNHI, AZUL, CF, SIMO, NTNX, GPS, LYFT, DBX, JBLU, CHGG, TRIP, CLLS, KEX, CMBM, VNT, VC, RGEN,

LUV, PINS, MA, MNST, TSM, CX, AMP, FCX, BKNG, PENN, CRWD, EVRI, TSN, TTWO, LRCX, TPR, CRUS, Sold Out: CMI, FB, ATVI, EEFT, WYND, KNX, AAPL, MSFT, HDB, VRTX, NXST, SWK, LYB, ZTS, LULU, CAT, PYPL, MELI, OKTA, GDS, CTVA, PII, SNDR, AKAM, PE, CHDN, POST, ALSN, HII, EXEL, DKS,

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 172,511 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.10% Newmont Corp (NEM) - 377,881 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.30% Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 983,359 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.22% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,790 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 288.67% Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 120,397 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 308.18%

Chiron Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in BRP Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.5 and $32.58, with an estimated average price of $28.96. The stock is now traded at around $28.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chiron Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in AGCO Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.19 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $89.09. The stock is now traded at around $120.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 147,129 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chiron Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.76 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $21.55. The stock is now traded at around $23.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 567,717 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chiron Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.32 and $136.43, with an estimated average price of $117.44. The stock is now traded at around $143.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 103,419 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chiron Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $210.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 63,449 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chiron Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Fastly Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.51 and $128.83, with an estimated average price of $88. The stock is now traded at around $108.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 143,588 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chiron Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 288.67%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3262.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 6,790 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chiron Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 308.18%. The purchase prices were between $71.4 and $179.11, with an estimated average price of $120.29. The stock is now traded at around $199.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 120,397 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chiron Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 1305.10%. The purchase prices were between $8.17 and $11.29, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $11.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 1,285,428 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chiron Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Scientific Games Corp by 159.86%. The purchase prices were between $30.91 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $36.84. The stock is now traded at around $45.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 319,283 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chiron Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 102.94%. The purchase prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.34. The stock is now traded at around $254.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 52,763 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chiron Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 42.10%. The purchase prices were between $109.51 and $134.85, with an estimated average price of $123.66. The stock is now traded at around $124.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 172,511 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chiron Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $210.34 and $236.55, with an estimated average price of $224.84.

Chiron Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26.

Chiron Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.2.

Chiron Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $88.18 and $144.92, with an estimated average price of $116.8.

Chiron Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wyndham Destinations Inc. The sale prices were between $31.69 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $39.36.

Chiron Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.52 and $42.63, with an estimated average price of $40.76.