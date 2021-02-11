Wilen Investment Management Corp. Buys Allied Motion Technologies Inc, Berry Global Group Inc, Oshkosh Corp, Sells Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, Ducommun Inc, The Shyft Group Inc

Bonita Springs, FL, based Investment company Wilen Investment Management Corp. (Current Portfolio) buys Allied Motion Technologies Inc, Berry Global Group Inc, Oshkosh Corp, TriMas Corp, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, sells Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, Ducommun Inc, The Shyft Group Inc, Total SE, Universal Security Instruments Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wilen Investment Management Corp.. As of 2020Q4, Wilen Investment Management Corp. owns 97 stocks with a total value of $99 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AMOT, BERY, OSK, TRS, BECN, RICK, VSEC, ESCA, DORM, SPXC, L, ATRI, AIV, TNK, CSL, BRK.B, HRI, FLOW, HRB, STNG, ABLT, PATK, PESI, SBGI, UGI, BGK, USAC, PFIN, EML, NRZ, GFF, CODI, MNTX, SLB, WNC, MNRO, KR, GRA, VLO, GPX, XOM, PFE, INTEQ, GCP,

AMOT, BERY, OSK, TRS, BECN, RICK, VSEC, ESCA, DORM, SPXC, L, ATRI, AIV, TNK, CSL, BRK.B, HRI, FLOW, HRB, STNG, ABLT, PATK, PESI, SBGI, UGI, BGK, USAC, PFIN, EML, NRZ, GFF, CODI, MNTX, SLB, WNC, MNRO, KR, GRA, VLO, GPX, XOM, PFE, INTEQ, GCP, Added Positions: BMY, EGY, QEPC,

Reduced Positions: SXI, HUN, UHAL, KRA, DLA, LHX, CCF, WTS, LCII, GT, COP, DCO, URI, SHYF, TT, IEC, TSE, EMN, CMT, PSX, FTK, TOT, NTIC, CTB, UUU, LDL, FOE, BLDR, IMKTA, MPC, KOP, CARR, HBI, IR, JOUT, ALLE, CIR, HES, CR, WCC, SMTX, DENN, UFPI, SCL, RDI, LSI,

Sold Out: NNBR,

Amerco Inc (UHAL) - 24,095 shares, 10.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.61% Delta Apparel Inc (DLA) - 430,987 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.24% Huntsman Corp (HUN) - 265,046 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.21% Chase Corp (CCF) - 60,343 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.39% Kraton Corp (KRA) - 208,202 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.56%

Wilen Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $56.19, with an estimated average price of $52.01. The stock is now traded at around $58.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wilen Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.78 and $51.1, with an estimated average price of $44. The stock is now traded at around $47.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wilen Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in Oshkosh Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.36 and $87.68, with an estimated average price of $79.67. The stock is now traded at around $98.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wilen Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in TriMas Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $32.31, with an estimated average price of $27.43. The stock is now traded at around $33.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,725 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wilen Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.7 and $40.56, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $46.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wilen Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.5 and $40.07, with an estimated average price of $27.7. The stock is now traded at around $55.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wilen Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 21.62%. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.52. The stock is now traded at around $59.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,438 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wilen Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in NN Inc. The sale prices were between $5.28 and $7, with an estimated average price of $6.24.