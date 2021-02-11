>
Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Buys Sysco Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, ConocoPhillips, Sells Xilinx Inc, Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Vulcan Materials Co

February 11, 2021 | About: SYY +0.11% GOLD -1.42% COP -0.81% CRM +1.91% SAL +2.49% TXN +2.79% KDSKF -0.9% NEWR -0.74% CDXS -4.41% CIGI +12.95% ALNY +0.74%

Investment company Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Sysco Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, ConocoPhillips, Salesforce.com Inc, Koninklijke DSM NV, sells Xilinx Inc, Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Vulcan Materials Co, Kinder Morgan Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. As of 2020Q4, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc owns 364 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BRADLEY FOSTER & SARGENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bradley+foster+%26+sargent+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BRADLEY FOSTER & SARGENT INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,346,096 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 801,929 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.39%
  3. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 524,185 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.78%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 910,232 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 56,172 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
New Purchase: Koninklijke DSM NV (KDSKF)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc initiated holding in Koninklijke DSM NV. The purchase prices were between $159 and $176.96, with an estimated average price of $167.21. The stock is now traded at around $176.396985. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 26,572 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: New Relic Inc (NEWR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc initiated holding in New Relic Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.73 and $70.53, with an estimated average price of $61.69. The stock is now traded at around $66.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 46,981 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Codexis Inc (CDXS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc initiated holding in Codexis Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $23.41, with an estimated average price of $16.53. The stock is now traded at around $26.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 66,618 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc initiated holding in Colliers International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.71 and $92.54, with an estimated average price of $80.04. The stock is now traded at around $110.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 18,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc initiated holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.97 and $147, with an estimated average price of $133.36. The stock is now traded at around $165.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,298 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc initiated holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.3 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $57.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,077 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 1301.15%. The purchase prices were between $54.79 and $78.12, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $76.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 291,272 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 551.45%. The purchase prices were between $22.44 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $25.29. The stock is now traded at around $22.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,001,009 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 1202.28%. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $36.93. The stock is now traded at around $46.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 481,894 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 97.61%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02. The stock is now traded at around $241.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 58,854 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Salisbury Bancorp Inc (SAL)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc added to a holding in Salisbury Bancorp Inc by 2109.23%. The purchase prices were between $31.76 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $37.1. The stock is now traded at around $38.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 48,603 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 58.81%. The purchase prices were between $141.09 and $166.68, with an estimated average price of $155.65. The stock is now traded at around $179.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,435 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $134.69 and $153.09, with an estimated average price of $142.74.

Sold Out: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $35.71 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.1.

Sold Out: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold out a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $87.34 and $106.16, with an estimated average price of $95.3.

Sold Out: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $39.17, with an estimated average price of $36.74.

Sold Out: Dunkin' Brands Group Inc (DNKN)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.86.

Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.



