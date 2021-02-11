Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Buys Sysco Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, ConocoPhillips, Sells Xilinx Inc, Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Vulcan Materials Co

Investment company Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Sysco Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, ConocoPhillips, Salesforce.com Inc, Koninklijke DSM NV, sells Xilinx Inc, Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Vulcan Materials Co, Kinder Morgan Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. As of 2020Q4, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc owns 364 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: KDSKF, NEWR, ALNY, CDXS, CIGI, WLK, IONS, HP, NKTX, PFPT, ASTC, HEI, PHYS, ASML, SPOT, COLD, IR, CRSP, SHAK, AMAT, PNR, ASH, ENPH, BIDU, CMS, CSX, UL, EGP, SNE, OSK, VTRS, ETR, ET,

SYY, GOLD, COP, CRM, FISV, AEM, IQV, SAL, TXN, VWO, VEA, WMT, MRK, JPM, AMZN, CNI, VBR, GDX, BRK.B, IWM, JNJ, HD, APD, FTV, TMUS, STOR, DE, ABBV, KEYS, CCI, ARE, SHW, SO, SBUX, AXP, JD, TDY, BABA, UNP, CCOI, VZ, EEM, MO, PG, ADPT, FNV, CAT, ACN, KO, DHI, ECL, ENTG, NEE, LMT, SPGI, VB, NVDA, NVR, ES, MRCY, OMC, PFE, EFA, VOO, UPS, VIG, CFG, VGK, IVV, IWF, ZS, CLVT, CHWY, IEFA, REGN, CTSH, CL, GLW, DUK, CLX, KSU, MDT, NVO, PH, PAYX, PGR, APTV, BLK, VRTX, WM, ANTM, WFC, XEL, LDOS, FSLR, V, PM, KKR, Reduced Positions: XLNX, MTD, TMO, MSFT, DHR, KMI, NOC, SPY, ENB, RTX, KL, VNQ, GILD, CSCO, WY, COST, GOOG, ADI, EFX, INTC, SEDG, MMP, PYPL, ALTR, IBM, SRC, FB, QCOM, BAH, STT, TSM, WAB, VNT, BAC, BLL, ADP, VBK, C, STZ, AMLP, ANSS, OTIS, CARR, XOM, FAST, CB, IGV, WBS, WST, XLI, WAT, ABB, ZBH, EBAY, VTI, XLK, FATE, CDK, ALC, TDOC, DOW, DOCU, DD, LECO, KMB, SJM, HPQ, LHX, GD, EQIX, EPD, MTB, DEO, COG, CVS, VIAC, BA, BK, AMGN, T, O, USB, TRP, TGT, TJX, SWK, SLB, RDS.A, ROST, GWW, DGX, PEG, LIN, PCH, PBCT, PNC, NATI,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,346,096 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 801,929 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.39% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 524,185 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.78% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 910,232 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 56,172 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc initiated holding in Koninklijke DSM NV. The purchase prices were between $159 and $176.96, with an estimated average price of $167.21. The stock is now traded at around $176.396985. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 26,572 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc initiated holding in New Relic Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.73 and $70.53, with an estimated average price of $61.69. The stock is now traded at around $66.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 46,981 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc initiated holding in Codexis Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $23.41, with an estimated average price of $16.53. The stock is now traded at around $26.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 66,618 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc initiated holding in Colliers International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.71 and $92.54, with an estimated average price of $80.04. The stock is now traded at around $110.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 18,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc initiated holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.97 and $147, with an estimated average price of $133.36. The stock is now traded at around $165.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,298 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc initiated holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.3 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $57.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,077 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 1301.15%. The purchase prices were between $54.79 and $78.12, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $76.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 291,272 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 551.45%. The purchase prices were between $22.44 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $25.29. The stock is now traded at around $22.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,001,009 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 1202.28%. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $36.93. The stock is now traded at around $46.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 481,894 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 97.61%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02. The stock is now traded at around $241.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 58,854 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc added to a holding in Salisbury Bancorp Inc by 2109.23%. The purchase prices were between $31.76 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $37.1. The stock is now traded at around $38.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 48,603 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 58.81%. The purchase prices were between $141.09 and $166.68, with an estimated average price of $155.65. The stock is now traded at around $179.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,435 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $134.69 and $153.09, with an estimated average price of $142.74.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $35.71 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.1.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold out a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $87.34 and $106.16, with an estimated average price of $95.3.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $39.17, with an estimated average price of $36.74.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.86.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.