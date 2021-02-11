Pecaut & Co. Buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Tesla Inc, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Mastercard Inc

Sioux City, IA, based Investment company Pecaut & Co. (Current Portfolio) buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Tesla Inc, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Franco-Nevada Corp, Mesabi Trust, sells Apple Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Mastercard Inc, Alphabet Inc, Liberty Formula One Group during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pecaut & Co.. As of 2020Q4, Pecaut & Co. owns 56 stocks with a total value of $128 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 93,668 shares, 16.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.59% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 130,616 shares, 13.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.44% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,132 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.2% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 20 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.04% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 37,639 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.41%

Pecaut & Co. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $811.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 375 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pecaut & Co. initiated holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.44 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $44.57. The stock is now traded at around $39.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pecaut & Co. initiated holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The purchase prices were between $124.52 and $150.7, with an estimated average price of $134.83. The stock is now traded at around $122.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pecaut & Co. initiated holding in Mesabi Trust. The purchase prices were between $20.71 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $24.38. The stock is now traded at around $28.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pecaut & Co. initiated holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.03 and $28.85, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $28.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,564 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pecaut & Co. initiated holding in FS Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.1 and $59.49, with an estimated average price of $50.57. The stock is now traded at around $59.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,715 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pecaut & Co. added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 103.22%. The purchase prices were between $93.77 and $115.29, with an estimated average price of $103.81. The stock is now traded at around $111.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 29,975 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pecaut & Co. sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $573.03.

Pecaut & Co. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58.

Pecaut & Co. sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28.

Pecaut & Co. sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $53.12 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $57.14.

Pecaut & Co. sold out a holding in The Howard Hughes Corp. The sale prices were between $60.53 and $81.17, with an estimated average price of $70.46.

Pecaut & Co. sold out a holding in CarMax Inc. The sale prices were between $86.44 and $100.46, with an estimated average price of $93.78.