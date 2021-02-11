>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Pecaut & Co. Buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Tesla Inc, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Mastercard Inc

February 11, 2021 | About: ICE -0.32% TSLA +0.85% WPM -2.68% FNV -1.22% MSB +1.22% BXMT +1.41% FSBW -0.72% TPL +0.85% GOOGL +0.11% UL +0.18% MDLZ +0.78% H +0.56%

Sioux City, IA, based Investment company Pecaut & Co. (Current Portfolio) buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Tesla Inc, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Franco-Nevada Corp, Mesabi Trust, sells Apple Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Mastercard Inc, Alphabet Inc, Liberty Formula One Group during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pecaut & Co.. As of 2020Q4, Pecaut & Co. owns 56 stocks with a total value of $128 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PECAUT & CO.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pecaut+%26+co./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PECAUT & CO.
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 93,668 shares, 16.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.59%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 130,616 shares, 13.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.44%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,132 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.2%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 20 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.04%
  5. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 37,639 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.41%
New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Pecaut & Co. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $811.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 375 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

Pecaut & Co. initiated holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.44 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $44.57. The stock is now traded at around $39.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)

Pecaut & Co. initiated holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The purchase prices were between $124.52 and $150.7, with an estimated average price of $134.83. The stock is now traded at around $122.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Mesabi Trust (MSB)

Pecaut & Co. initiated holding in Mesabi Trust. The purchase prices were between $20.71 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $24.38. The stock is now traded at around $28.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)

Pecaut & Co. initiated holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.03 and $28.85, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $28.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,564 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW)

Pecaut & Co. initiated holding in FS Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.1 and $59.49, with an estimated average price of $50.57. The stock is now traded at around $59.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,715 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Pecaut & Co. added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 103.22%. The purchase prices were between $93.77 and $115.29, with an estimated average price of $103.81. The stock is now traded at around $111.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 29,975 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Pecaut & Co. sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $573.03.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Pecaut & Co. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58.

Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)

Pecaut & Co. sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28.

Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Pecaut & Co. sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $53.12 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $57.14.

Sold Out: The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)

Pecaut & Co. sold out a holding in The Howard Hughes Corp. The sale prices were between $60.53 and $81.17, with an estimated average price of $70.46.

Sold Out: CarMax Inc (KMX)

Pecaut & Co. sold out a holding in CarMax Inc. The sale prices were between $86.44 and $100.46, with an estimated average price of $93.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of PECAUT & CO.. Also check out:

1. PECAUT & CO.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. PECAUT & CO.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. PECAUT & CO.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PECAUT & CO. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)