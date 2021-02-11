DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. Buys BTC iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, People's United Financial Inc, Sells iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF

Investment company DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, People's United Financial Inc, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, sells iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C.. As of 2020Q4, DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. owns 79 stocks with a total value of $268 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPY, PBCT, MSFT, AAPL, JPM, GUNR, EEM, AMZN, COST, IJR, BRK.B, JNJ, ADBE, MCD, PEP, KO, TMO, PG, XOM, HD, DHR, PM, ABBV, ITW, NVDA, ACN, LOW, EFA, NOC, IJH, RWO, ABT, QCOM, AXP, DIS, MO, NSC, MDLZ, NVO, SHOP, MAR, ROK, SJW, AWK, ECL, TGT, WASH, GOOGL, NXPI, VBR, VAR, HON, RMD, IBM, INTC, ISRG, AFL,

For the details of DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dimeo+schneider+%26+associates%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) - 1,010,876 shares, 18.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.28% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 225,083 shares, 14.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 421,621 shares, 13.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 105,635 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 335,651 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $390.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 26,987 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. initiated holding in People's United Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.31 and $13.52, with an estimated average price of $12.05. The stock is now traded at around $15.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 418,477 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $244.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 18,661 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $135.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 27,012 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $139.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 15,196 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $26.34 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $30. The stock is now traded at around $35.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 49,961 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 30.28%. The purchase prices were between $42.35 and $49.02, with an estimated average price of $46.7. The stock is now traded at around $51.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 1,010,876 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.16%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $49.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 224,265 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 446.91%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,053 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $206.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 13,733 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $34.07 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $39.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 54,715 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 36.50%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.39. The stock is now traded at around $54.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,607 shares as of 2020-12-31.