Veritas Asset Management LLP Buys Microsoft Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Fiserv Inc, Sells Philip Morris International Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Pfizer Inc

London, X0, based Investment company Veritas Asset Management LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Fiserv Inc, Sea, KE Holdings Inc, sells Philip Morris International Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Veritas Asset Management LLP. As of 2020Q4, Veritas Asset Management LLP owns 35 stocks with a total value of $16.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BEKE, ILMN, GD, VTRS, SBUX, GSX,

BEKE, ILMN, GD, VTRS, SBUX, GSX, Added Positions: MSFT, BDX, FISV, SE, BABA, CVS, CTLT, BAX, FB, MSM, CSCO, EDU, FNV,

MSFT, BDX, FISV, SE, BABA, CVS, CTLT, BAX, FB, MSM, CSCO, EDU, FNV, Reduced Positions: CHTR, MA, GOOGL, PM, UNH, PDD, CP,

CHTR, MA, GOOGL, PM, UNH, PDD, CP, Sold Out: PFE,

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,067,170 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 2,422,245 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.16% Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 3,291,840 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57% Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 8,551,200 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.24% Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 8,181,726 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%

Veritas Asset Management LLP initiated holding in KE Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $59 and $75.76, with an estimated average price of $66.53. The stock is now traded at around $70.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Veritas Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $292.7 and $370.96, with an estimated average price of $327.99. The stock is now traded at around $451.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 305,854 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Veritas Asset Management LLP initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.32 and $156.04, with an estimated average price of $146.31. The stock is now traded at around $163.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 113,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Veritas Asset Management LLP initiated holding in GSX Techedu Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $72.6. The stock is now traded at around $96.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Veritas Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 28,835 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Veritas Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $105.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Veritas Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 8169.99%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $244.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.58%. The holding were 3,495,062 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Veritas Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 74.73%. The purchase prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.14. The stock is now traded at around $253.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 2,734,072 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Veritas Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 165.48%. The purchase prices were between $155.36 and $205.87, with an estimated average price of $178.34. The stock is now traded at around $274.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 1,427,816 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Veritas Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 22.24%. The purchase prices were between $93.52 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $107.82. The stock is now traded at around $108.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 8,551,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Veritas Asset Management LLP added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 70.00%. The purchase prices were between $151.78 and $185.81, with an estimated average price of $168.51. The stock is now traded at around $192.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Veritas Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69.