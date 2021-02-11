Clearfield Capital Management Lp Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Dine Brands Global Inc, Performance Food Group Co, Sells PPD Inc, Churchill Capital Corp III, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp

Investment company Clearfield Capital Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Dine Brands Global Inc, Performance Food Group Co, Bloomin Brands Inc, sells PPD Inc, Churchill Capital Corp III, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Shake Shack Inc, Euronet Worldwide Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clearfield Capital Management Lp. As of 2020Q4, Clearfield Capital Management Lp owns 9 stocks with a total value of $202 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IFF, DIN, PFGC, BLMN,

IFF, DIN, PFGC, BLMN, Reduced Positions: LKQ, EXPE, IAC, USFD, ACIW,

LKQ, EXPE, IAC, USFD, ACIW, Sold Out: PPD, CCXX, WAB, SHAK, EEFT, ANGI, CCXX.U,

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) - 670,986 shares, 36.19% of the total portfolio. New Position Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 212,889 shares, 13.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.88% LKQ Corp (LKQ) - 763,105 shares, 13.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.19% ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) - 686,186 shares, 13.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.34% US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) - 621,000 shares, 10.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.34%

Clearfield Capital Management Lp initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.44 and $119.41, with an estimated average price of $112.11. The stock is now traded at around $136.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 36.19%. The holding were 670,986 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clearfield Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Dine Brands Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.94 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $60.87. The stock is now traded at around $75.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.67%. The holding were 197,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clearfield Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Performance Food Group Co. The purchase prices were between $32.33 and $48.21, with an estimated average price of $42.24. The stock is now traded at around $51.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 184,083 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clearfield Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.98 and $19.42, with an estimated average price of $17.06. The stock is now traded at around $23.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 219,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clearfield Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in PPD Inc. The sale prices were between $32.7 and $36.93, with an estimated average price of $34.92.

Clearfield Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $10.15.

Clearfield Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.17 and $76.51, with an estimated average price of $68.51.

Clearfield Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Shake Shack Inc. The sale prices were between $64.99 and $91.08, with an estimated average price of $77.82.

Clearfield Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $88.18 and $144.92, with an estimated average price of $116.8.

Clearfield Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in ANGI Homeservices Inc. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $13.47, with an estimated average price of $11.59.