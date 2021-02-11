Hamilton Capital Management, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, LCNB Corp, SSGA SPDR S&P 500

Investment company Hamilton Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc, PepsiCo Inc, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, LCNB Corp, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Civista Bancshares Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hamilton Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Hamilton Capital Management, Inc. owns 46 stocks with a total value of $583 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SPYV, PEP, IWM, ECL, MS, QCOM, DIS, AVGO, SLY, LULU,
- Added Positions: IEMG, SCHE, XLE, IVV, AAPL, SCHP, ABT, AMZN, JNJ, MSFT, ABBV, VOO, IAU,
- Reduced Positions: SHV, GBIL, BRK.B, HBAN, MRK,
- Sold Out: LCNB, SPY, CIVB,
For the details of Hamilton Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hamilton+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Hamilton Capital Management, Inc.
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 8,287,064 shares, 48.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,614,167 shares, 17.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10%
- CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 2,347,405 shares, 12.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26%
- SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) - 1,325,246 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83%
- CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 735,346 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
Hamilton Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $35.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 48.85%. The holding were 8,287,064 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Hamilton Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.29 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $142.16. The stock is now traded at around $134.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,917 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Hamilton Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $226.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,490 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
Hamilton Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Ecolab Inc. The purchase prices were between $183.59 and $225.9, with an estimated average price of $209.11. The stock is now traded at around $216.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,136 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Hamilton Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $73.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,129 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Hamilton Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $145.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,362 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Hamilton Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 85.37%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $392.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,802 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Hamilton Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 25.84%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $135.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,579 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Hamilton Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 28.22%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.57. The stock is now traded at around $166.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,781 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: LCNB Corp (LCNB)
Hamilton Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in LCNB Corp. The sale prices were between $13.14 and $15.85, with an estimated average price of $14.61.Sold Out: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Hamilton Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39.Sold Out: Civista Bancshares Inc (CIVB)
Hamilton Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Civista Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $13.3 and $17.84, with an estimated average price of $15.86.
