Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Chevron Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Linde PLC, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Chevron Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Vontier Corp, EOG Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. As of 2020Q4, Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc owns 209 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LIN, XLE, BIV, PXD, BANR, MAR, TJX, VAR, RVT, TMUS, TEL, SCHF, SCHO, SHV, VCSH,

LIN, XLE, BIV, PXD, BANR, MAR, TJX, VAR, RVT, TMUS, TEL, SCHF, SCHO, SHV, VCSH, Added Positions: MINT, IWN, IWO, EFA, IWD, IWP, SPIB, VV, VEA, BA, DHI, VWO, VB, AAPL, SCHP, IEF, BAB, DIS, XT, VXUS, DHR, JNJ, LRCX, MDT, IJT, SCHX, VEU, FTV, APTV, FRC, WEC, PLD, WMT, NKE, BLL, MCD, BRK.B, CMCSA, ABT, MDLZ, NEE, FIS, JPM, VRSK, DLR, GVI, TIP, XOM, ADBE, IWR, VTI, ACN, SBUX, PFE, PPG, T, MS, SCHG, MMM, BLK, SPSB, MO, ATVI, VOO, VTEB, BMY, SCHW, CLX, KO, IVV, GLD, EMR, AGG, FISV, AVGO, PM, LMT, LOW, QCOM, NVO, NSRGY,

MINT, IWN, IWO, EFA, IWD, IWP, SPIB, VV, VEA, BA, DHI, VWO, VB, AAPL, SCHP, IEF, BAB, DIS, XT, VXUS, DHR, JNJ, LRCX, MDT, IJT, SCHX, VEU, FTV, APTV, FRC, WEC, PLD, WMT, NKE, BLL, MCD, BRK.B, CMCSA, ABT, MDLZ, NEE, FIS, JPM, VRSK, DLR, GVI, TIP, XOM, ADBE, IWR, VTI, ACN, SBUX, PFE, PPG, T, MS, SCHG, MMM, BLK, SPSB, MO, ATVI, VOO, VTEB, BMY, SCHW, CLX, KO, IVV, GLD, EMR, AGG, FISV, AVGO, PM, LMT, LOW, QCOM, NVO, NSRGY, Reduced Positions: SPTM, PG, UPS, VZ, IJH, CVX, LHX, AMGN, AMZN, EOG, VLO, LLY, TMO, FB, PYPL, COST, V, CSCO, NFLX, AMT, RTX, CRM, BABA, BRK.A, CSGP, ECL, NOW, IWM, ZTS, TSLA, UNH, ABBV, IEI, USB, SYK, SHW, PGR, PCAR, IWV, MRK, INTC, GOOGL, STZ, QQQ, TFC, BDX, VUG, IWS, VTV, SUB, PRFZ, JPIN, GEM, ACWX, MA, TXN, NVS, GIS, FMC, CL, CAT, CVS, ADP, ADSK,

SPTM, PG, UPS, VZ, IJH, CVX, LHX, AMGN, AMZN, EOG, VLO, LLY, TMO, FB, PYPL, COST, V, CSCO, NFLX, AMT, RTX, CRM, BABA, BRK.A, CSGP, ECL, NOW, IWM, ZTS, TSLA, UNH, ABBV, IEI, USB, SYK, SHW, PGR, PCAR, IWV, MRK, INTC, GOOGL, STZ, QQQ, TFC, BDX, VUG, IWS, VTV, SUB, PRFZ, JPIN, GEM, ACWX, MA, TXN, NVS, GIS, FMC, CL, CAT, CVS, ADP, ADSK, Sold Out: VNT, NEOG, ROP, SGEN, CTXS, VO, PAYX, KSM, EHI, VYM, F, GPM, PTOTF,

BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 1,610,130 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.36% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 684,388 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 408,350 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,296 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 351,493 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73%

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $216.91 and $263.51, with an estimated average price of $245.63. The stock is now traded at around $253.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 21,398 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $44.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 94,605 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.43 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $92.09. The stock is now traded at around $91.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,057 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $77.34 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $97.42. The stock is now traded at around $129.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,826 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc initiated holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $175.01, with an estimated average price of $173.42. The stock is now traded at around $176.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,260 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc initiated holding in CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $36.26, with an estimated average price of $33.81. The stock is now traded at around $37.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,823 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 1901.82%. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 181,665 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 78.57%. The purchase prices were between $101.63 and $132.3, with an estimated average price of $117.85. The stock is now traded at around $151.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 281,040 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 35.02%. The purchase prices were between $222.92 and $294.86, with an estimated average price of $255.12. The stock is now traded at around $333.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 138,813 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.99%. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $143.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 170,767 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.74%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $110.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 185,928 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 43.48%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $210.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 48,189 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $164.63 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $186.26.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc sold out a holding in Neogen Corp. The sale prices were between $68.3 and $81.86, with an estimated average price of $74.26.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $367.5 and $433.89, with an estimated average price of $410.96.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $113.27 and $145.25, with an estimated average price of $126.99.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $176.14 and $208.21, with an estimated average price of $194.21.