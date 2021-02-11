Wharton Business Group, LLC Buys SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares Global Industrials ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, Sells Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF, Sonoco Products Co, Intel Corp

Malvern, PA, based Investment company Wharton Business Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares Global Industrials ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Automatic Data Processing Inc, sells Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF, Sonoco Products Co, Intel Corp, BTC iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF, SSgA SPDR Pharmaceuticals during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wharton Business Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Wharton Business Group, LLC owns 111 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EXI, USMV, ADP, BK, CINF, CMCSA, FBT, PSCT, VTV, MARK,

EXI, USMV, ADP, BK, CINF, CMCSA, FBT, PSCT, VTV, MARK, Added Positions: XLI, EWH, VLUE, EMB, JPM, IGSB, BAC, IVW, DIS, V, MA, ACN, UNH, PFE, CMI, CI, CAT, ADBE,

XLI, EWH, VLUE, EMB, JPM, IGSB, BAC, IVW, DIS, V, MA, ACN, UNH, PFE, CMI, CI, CAT, ADBE, Reduced Positions: PWV, EFAV, INTC, IHF, KBWB, IWY, HDV, XLK, XLV, VWO, QUAL, KBE, AAPL, XPH, IHI, PWB, GOOGL, MSFT, FXI, IDV, VYM, GOOG, VHT, SPY, PFF, OEF, NNVC, PBE, XLF, ORCL, IEFA,

PWV, EFAV, INTC, IHF, KBWB, IWY, HDV, XLK, XLV, VWO, QUAL, KBE, AAPL, XPH, IHI, PWB, GOOGL, MSFT, FXI, IDV, VYM, GOOG, VHT, SPY, PFF, OEF, NNVC, PBE, XLF, ORCL, IEFA, Sold Out: SON, DPHC, XLE, DHR, EEM,

BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 1,068,691 shares, 10.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36% BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,576,574 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 1,056,337 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.86% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 582,692 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 189,929 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%

Wharton Business Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Global Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.44 and $106.73, with an estimated average price of $100.55. The stock is now traded at around $109.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 174,305 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wharton Business Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89. The stock is now traded at around $67.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 36,529 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wharton Business Group, LLC initiated holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.74 and $87.37, with an estimated average price of $79.86. The stock is now traded at around $91.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wharton Business Group, LLC initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.08 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $38.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,780 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wharton Business Group, LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $47.94. The stock is now traded at around $53.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,903 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wharton Business Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $123.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,858 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wharton Business Group, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 1197.76%. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $89.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 228,990 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wharton Business Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 86.03%. The purchase prices were between $21.31 and $24.81, with an estimated average price of $23.17. The stock is now traded at around $26.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 908,587 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wharton Business Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 262.18%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,256 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wharton Business Group, LLC sold out a holding in Sonoco Products Co. The sale prices were between $48.89 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $56.28.

Wharton Business Group, LLC sold out a holding in DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $18.21 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $22.24.

Wharton Business Group, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68.

Wharton Business Group, LLC sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.35.

Wharton Business Group, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75.