Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Sells Bank of America Corp, Starbucks Corp, Mastercard Inc

February 11, 2021 | About: NEM -2.21% TMO +1.89% TSCO +0.56% DGRW +0.11% AVGO +1.77% CVS -0.31% IJR +0.23% VIG +0.26% VGT +1.09% GS -0.64% NUV -0.42% VYM -0.2%

Investment company Citizens National Bank Trust Department (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc, sells Bank of America Corp, Starbucks Corp, Mastercard Inc, Nucor Corp, UBS AG JERSEY during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Citizens National Bank Trust Department. As of 2020Q4, Citizens National Bank Trust Department owns 131 stocks with a total value of $303 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Citizens National Bank Trust Department's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/citizens+national+bank+trust+department/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Citizens National Bank Trust Department
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 143,441 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
  2. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 69,872 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57%
  3. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 49,905 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.3%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,752 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,921 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
New Purchase: BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $106.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 54,887 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $143.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 26,021 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $297.99 and $355.36, with an estimated average price of $329.66. The stock is now traded at around $378.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 4,805 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $222.99. The stock is now traded at around $302.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 6,360 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NUV)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.64 and $11.17, with an estimated average price of $10.94. The stock is now traded at around $11.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 114,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.88 and $92.1, with an estimated average price of $87.07. The stock is now traded at around $95.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 9,754 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 90.69%. The purchase prices were between $56.87 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $61.6. The stock is now traded at around $58.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 34,095 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 102.11%. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $469.36. The stock is now traded at around $494.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,830 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 84.93%. The purchase prices were between $128.42 and $153.09, with an estimated average price of $139.9. The stock is now traded at around $157.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 12,760 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund by 29.64%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $53.96, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 63,554 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 25.70%. The purchase prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.18. The stock is now traded at around $478.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 8,453 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 66.34%. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.16. The stock is now traded at around $73.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,030 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5.

Sold Out: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $46.04 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $51.75.

Sold Out: UBS AG JERSEY (MLPI)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in UBS AG JERSEY. The sale prices were between $9.38 and $11.29, with an estimated average price of $10.6.



Comments

