London, X0, based Investment company Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC (Current Portfolio) buys Danaher Corp, South Jersey Industries Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Immunomedics Inc, Microsoft Corp, CoreLogic Inc, NiSource Inc, MetLife Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC. As of 2020Q4, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC owns 378 stocks with a total value of $36.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mitsubishi+ufj+securities+international+plc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Danaher Corp (DHR) - 100,015,500 shares, 61.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 136907.53% Visa Inc (V) - 13,868,474 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,992,478 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 86.16% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,428,187 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.13% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 160,839 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30%

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC initiated holding in South Jersey Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.27 and $24.97, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $23.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 21,486,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.46. The stock is now traded at around $73.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 5,999,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC initiated holding in iQIYI Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.97 and $27.77, with an estimated average price of $22.55. The stock is now traded at around $26.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,856,675 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC initiated holding in GrubHub Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.87 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $73.91. The stock is now traded at around $71.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 998,880 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC initiated holding in GSX Techedu Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $72.6. The stock is now traded at around $96.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,300,004 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.52. The stock is now traded at around $59.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,070,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 136907.53%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.35. The stock is now traded at around $240.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 61.32%. The holding were 100,015,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 86.16%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $135.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 6,992,478 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 135.27%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2088.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 261,298 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 160.40%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $270.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,421,344 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 1765.98%. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.13. The stock is now traded at around $92.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,188,272 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 314.86%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,804,538 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $67.56 and $79.24, with an estimated average price of $74.97.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC sold out a holding in NiSource Inc. The sale prices were between $21.53 and $25.07, with an estimated average price of $23.41.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $82.67 and $97.91, with an estimated average price of $92.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC sold out a holding in Rogers Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $39.48 and $47.79, with an estimated average price of $44.35.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $205.87 and $223, with an estimated average price of $213.63.