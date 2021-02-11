Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, ISHARES TRUST, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Clorox Co

Investment company Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, ISHARES TRUST, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Clorox Co, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 97 stocks with a total value of $220 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ISTB, SPTL, GOOG, BF.B, VLUE, GLTC,

ISTB, SPTL, GOOG, BF.B, VLUE, GLTC, Added Positions: LMBS, RDVY, FIXD, IUSV, ITOT, SCHD, IWP, MTUM, IVW, VNLA, XT, VYM, DIA, IJR, FMB, IXUS, FTSM, IWD, JPST, VTEB, FPX, IWV, EEM, FTEC, IEMG, SLYV, GE, MCD, CVX,

LMBS, RDVY, FIXD, IUSV, ITOT, SCHD, IWP, MTUM, IVW, VNLA, XT, VYM, DIA, IJR, FMB, IXUS, FTSM, IWD, JPST, VTEB, FPX, IWV, EEM, FTEC, IEMG, SLYV, GE, MCD, CVX, Reduced Positions: IVV, SHV, FVD, IVE, GOVT, RSP, AAPL, MDY, COST, FTCS, IWM, ABT, BA, IWF, VUG, USMV, BRK.B, KRE, IJH, HYG, EFA, XOM, NSC,

IVV, SHV, FVD, IVE, GOVT, RSP, AAPL, MDY, COST, FTCS, IWM, ABT, BA, IWF, VUG, USMV, BRK.B, KRE, IJH, HYG, EFA, XOM, NSC, Sold Out: TLT, CLX, IEI, VTRS,

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 113,634 shares, 19.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.85% BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 269,216 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29% First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 345,546 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.90% First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) - 415,191 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.91% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 28,059 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%

Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.08 and $51.56, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 14,027 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.43 and $46.57, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $42.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43. The stock is now traded at around $2095.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 140 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.94 and $88.81, with an estimated average price of $81.61. The stock is now traded at around $95.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,610 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.62 and $81.82, with an estimated average price of $77.23. The stock is now traded at around $76.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in GelTech Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.01 and $0.03, with an estimated average price of $0.02. The stock is now traded at around $0.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 42,778 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 50.52%. The purchase prices were between $51.39 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $51.57. The stock is now traded at around $51.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 92,560 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 229.74%. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $62.19, with an estimated average price of $58.36. The stock is now traded at around $64.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 21,354 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 99.93%. The purchase prices were between $54.8 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $61.01. The stock is now traded at around $66.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 17,040 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $110.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 9,678 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 199.78%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,796 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 53.63%. The purchase prices were between $47.8 and $57.26, with an estimated average price of $52.88. The stock is now traded at around $61.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,391 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.

Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $194.91 and $221.17, with an estimated average price of $206.85.

Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $132.18 and $133.11, with an estimated average price of $132.7.

Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33.