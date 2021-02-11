>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC Buys VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond , Amazon.com Inc, DraftKings Inc, Sells Conagra Brands Inc, BTC iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, Albemarle Corp

February 11, 2021 | About: DLR -1.84% EMLC +0.06% AMZN -0.74% DKNG -5.61% EWP +0.22% EWU +0.13% PRRWF +0% CAG -2.52% EWM +0.25% SCHM +0.49%

Overland Park, KS, based Investment company Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond , Amazon.com Inc, DraftKings Inc, iShares MSCI Spain ETF, BTC iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, sells Conagra Brands Inc, BTC iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, Albemarle Corp, Global X MSCI Greece ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC owns 67 stocks with a total value of $325 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boyer+%26+corporon+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC
  1. CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 526,122 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10%
  2. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 74,319 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53%
  3. Albemarle Corp (ALB) - 76,402 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.35%
  4. Packaging Corp of America (PKG) - 80,086 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67%
  5. Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 114,455 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%
New Purchase: VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond . The purchase prices were between $30.31 and $33.36, with an estimated average price of $31.77. The stock is now traded at around $33.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 122,231 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3262.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,246 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.39. The stock is now traded at around $59.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 74,437 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Spain ETF (EWP)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Spain ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $24.65. The stock is now traded at around $26.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 108,864 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.89 and $29.72, with an estimated average price of $27.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 97,309 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Park Lawn Corp (PRRWF)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Park Lawn Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.74 and $23.74, with an estimated average price of $21.84. The stock is now traded at around $24.267000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,725 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 24.12%. The purchase prices were between $128.09 and $159.06, with an estimated average price of $142.94. The stock is now traded at around $144.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 66,571 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $34.38 and $38.01, with an estimated average price of $36.28.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (EWM)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF. The sale prices were between $25.36 and $29.54, with an estimated average price of $27.52.

Sold Out: CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $55.93 and $68.45, with an estimated average price of $62.8.



Here is the complete portfolio of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)