Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC Buys VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond , Amazon.com Inc, DraftKings Inc, Sells Conagra Brands Inc, BTC iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, Albemarle Corp

Overland Park, KS, based Investment company Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond , Amazon.com Inc, DraftKings Inc, iShares MSCI Spain ETF, BTC iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, sells Conagra Brands Inc, BTC iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, Albemarle Corp, Global X MSCI Greece ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC owns 67 stocks with a total value of $325 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EMLC, AMZN, DKNG, EWP, EWU, PRRWF,

EMLC, AMZN, DKNG, EWP, EWU, PRRWF, Added Positions: DLR, SCHF, IAU, LMT, DUK, SRE, CHKP, INTC, HII, ZBH, MDT, RGLD, ATVI, PKG, DIS, PSX, TUR, EMB, DHI, HD, ECH, WMT, DEO, LUV, IBM, KHC, ABBV, FNV, GOLD, NEM, MSFT, SCHE, MO, INDA, DOW, PM, CVX, AGG, EDV,

DLR, SCHF, IAU, LMT, DUK, SRE, CHKP, INTC, HII, ZBH, MDT, RGLD, ATVI, PKG, DIS, PSX, TUR, EMB, DHI, HD, ECH, WMT, DEO, LUV, IBM, KHC, ABBV, FNV, GOLD, NEM, MSFT, SCHE, MO, INDA, DOW, PM, CVX, AGG, EDV, Reduced Positions: ALB, GREK, SPY, KMI, T, EWW, BK, SCHB, SCHA, AMGN,

ALB, GREK, SPY, KMI, T, EWW, BK, SCHB, SCHA, AMGN, Sold Out: CAG, EWM, SCHM,

CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 526,122 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 74,319 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53% Albemarle Corp (ALB) - 76,402 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.35% Packaging Corp of America (PKG) - 80,086 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67% Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 114,455 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond . The purchase prices were between $30.31 and $33.36, with an estimated average price of $31.77. The stock is now traded at around $33.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 122,231 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3262.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,246 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.39. The stock is now traded at around $59.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 74,437 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Spain ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $24.65. The stock is now traded at around $26.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 108,864 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.89 and $29.72, with an estimated average price of $27.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 97,309 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Park Lawn Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.74 and $23.74, with an estimated average price of $21.84. The stock is now traded at around $24.267000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,725 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 24.12%. The purchase prices were between $128.09 and $159.06, with an estimated average price of $142.94. The stock is now traded at around $144.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 66,571 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $34.38 and $38.01, with an estimated average price of $36.28.

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF. The sale prices were between $25.36 and $29.54, with an estimated average price of $27.52.

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $55.93 and $68.45, with an estimated average price of $62.8.