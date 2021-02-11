BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Buys Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Sells BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Prudential Financial Inc, U.S. Bancorp

Bryn Mawr, PA, based Investment company BRYN MAWR TRUST Co (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Prudential Financial Inc, U.S. Bancorp, BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co. As of 2020Q4, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owns 350 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,103,949 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.18% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,855,211 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.42% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 356,548 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 388,217 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.68% BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 741,508 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 127.75%

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.35 and $25.51, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 1,501,196 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co initiated holding in Universal Display Corp. The purchase prices were between $179.43 and $242.17, with an estimated average price of $214.17. The stock is now traded at around $242.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,712 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $176.14 and $208.21, with an estimated average price of $194.21. The stock is now traded at around $222.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,956 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 24,372 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $539.35. The stock is now traded at around $490.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,063 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.54 and $175.74, with an estimated average price of $166.44. The stock is now traded at around $184.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,237 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 127.75%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $94.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 741,508 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 354.70%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $79.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 511,470 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 115.83%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $93.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 168,918 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 119.00%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $133.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 102,340 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 36.34%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $190.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 62,094 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 328.07%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 23,634 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.88.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co sold out a holding in Winnebago Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $45.12 and $65.95, with an estimated average price of $54.56.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co sold out a holding in Arrow Electronics Inc. The sale prices were between $76.55 and $99.2, with an estimated average price of $88.65.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $17.08 and $18.76, with an estimated average price of $18.03.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co sold out a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The sale prices were between $29.78 and $43.04, with an estimated average price of $37.46.