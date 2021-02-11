United Bank Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Truist Financial Corp, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Sells SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Chevron Corp, Starbucks Corp

Investment company United Bank (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Truist Financial Corp, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Johnson & Johnson, sells SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Chevron Corp, Starbucks Corp, Xilinx Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, United Bank. As of 2020Q4, United Bank owns 79 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLE, XLY, SPY,

XLE, XLY, SPY, Added Positions: IVW, TFC, XLI, JNJ, AMZN, XLK, VNQ, DD, ADI, EBAY, MSFT, FB, NVDA, MDLZ, GOOGL, GNR, ABT, JPM, MA, ZBH, ORCL, DE, PANW, V, AMT, CVS, ACN, ECL, NEE, NSC, LLY, AAPL, BMY, CMCSA, GD, TJX, CRM, ICE, MMC, COST, MCD, PFE, EL, HON, DUK,

IVW, TFC, XLI, JNJ, AMZN, XLK, VNQ, DD, ADI, EBAY, MSFT, FB, NVDA, MDLZ, GOOGL, GNR, ABT, JPM, MA, ZBH, ORCL, DE, PANW, V, AMT, CVS, ACN, ECL, NEE, NSC, LLY, AAPL, BMY, CMCSA, GD, TJX, CRM, ICE, MMC, COST, MCD, PFE, EL, HON, DUK, Reduced Positions: XLV, CVX, SBUX, DIS, XOM, IJR, IJH, SO, FDL, INTC, T, C, LOW, BRK.B, BA, ALL, VZ, PEP,

XLV, CVX, SBUX, DIS, XOM, IJR, IJH, SO, FDL, INTC, T, C, LOW, BRK.B, BA, ALL, VZ, PEP, Sold Out: XLNX,

For the details of United Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/united+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 79,214 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.72% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,458 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80% Truist Financial Corp (TFC) - 112,367 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.12% SSgA SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) - 114,930 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,839 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.34%

United Bank initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $44.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 14,239 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Bank initiated holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38. The stock is now traded at around $170.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,689 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Bank initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $390.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 540 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.31%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 50,177 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Bank added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 29.12%. The purchase prices were between $39.98 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $45.38. The stock is now traded at around $52.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 112,367 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Bank added to a holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 44.36%. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $89.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 21,324 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Bank added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 46.42%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.57. The stock is now traded at around $166.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 9,863 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Bank added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 96.21%. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $62.69. The stock is now traded at around $70.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,533 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Bank added to a holding in eBay Inc by 97.23%. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $57.59, with an estimated average price of $51.03. The stock is now traded at around $62.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,122 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Bank sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $102.59 and $152.11, with an estimated average price of $130.43.