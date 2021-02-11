Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Sunrun Inc, Albemarle Corp, Ormat Technologies Inc, Sells Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Daqo New Energy Corp, Citrix Systems Inc

Investment company Handelsbanken Fonder AB (Current Portfolio) buys Sunrun Inc, Albemarle Corp, Ormat Technologies Inc, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Cree Inc, sells Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Daqo New Energy Corp, Citrix Systems Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Handelsbanken Fonder AB. As of 2020Q4, Handelsbanken Fonder AB owns 1542 stocks with a total value of $16.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BLDP, VERI, NIO, AON, TT, APTV, JCI, CRWD, PTON, CLVT, AMCR, IMAB, CCEP, HZNP, NVCR, ZLAB, KC, BWA, NVAX, AIV, AIV, ERII, PACB, NCLH, WIX, AAL, JHG, VRT, TXG, NET, DADA, ALK, UHAL, AMWD, AMKR, APOG, CRS, CCF, BVN, LIVN, CYTK, DENN, FBNC, BUSE, GVA, GBX, INO, KEX, FIZZ, NP, OSIS, OSTK, OMI, PBCT, RDWR, RAVN, RNST, SCHL, SKY, HLIO, SPWR, TRMK, CMPR, WABC, AAWW, PRG, MDGL, CATM, APPS, SRNE, CELH, WKHS, RCM, EXPI, WMGI, AMCX, UI, ANGI, COOP, RLGY, SSTK, CSTM, COTY, NSTG, INGN, TSE, MIK, CYBR, KRNT, LILA, PRPL, RGNX, UA, NTLA, GMS, HRI, MYOV, ZYME, MRSN, SPCE, APG, EIDX, EPRT, ARVN, AXNX, SILK, KRTX, IMVT, REAL, SWTX, BEAM, PPD, SDGR, RVMD, NARI, VRM, RPRX, AZEK, CNXC, AIV,
- Added Positions: RUN, ALB, ORA, HASI, CREE, IPGP, DAR, FSLR, BABA, LTHM, JKS, AOS, TPIC, OLED, BE, MSFT, ENPH, SFM, FIS, LHCG, CSIQ, TDOC, MMS, SEDG, LCII, GPK, MRK, YETI, SCHW, LLY, JNJ, TIF, ABBV, MRNA, ALV, DXCM, LPSN, VRTX, ZION, OPRX, EWBC, MS, NDAQ, NKE, TMUS, WIFI, VEEV, AZRE, EVER, ACN, ARNA, ASH, TCOM, GILD, KMB, VTRS, TER, MA, MWA, NXPI, LOOP, WMS, ALRM, EVBG, AYX, BAND, GTES, IAC, MMM, EGHT, PLD, T, ADBE, BLK, CHRW, CVCO, CSCO, KO, CTSH, COO, DE, INFO, INTC, INTU, JPM, NSSC, PNC, ROK, CRM, SBUX, STT, TROW, TXN, VZ, DIS, WSO, WFC, WST, WAL, WLDN, KDP, DG, ARCO, NOW, NBHC, PAYC, AKTS, LBRDK, Z, TWLO, SMPL, TTD, COUP, YUMC, ZTO, GDS, RDFN, ROKU, BILI, FTCH, STNE, TME, PINS, ZM, NOVA, DDOG, ABMD, AAP, A, ADC, APD, ARE, ALGN, ALNY, ACC, AIG, NLY, AIT, AMAT, ACGL, ARWR, AN, AZO, AXS, BBY, BIO, BHC, BSX, BMY, CSX, CVS, CDNS, CPB, CFFN, CCL, CAT, CNC, CME, CI, C, CLX, CSGP, CGNX, CL, CAG, CNO, CPRT, GLW, CMI, DHI, DHR, DECK, DISH, EIX, EMR, EFX, EQIX, ELS, ESS, EXPE, EXPD, FAST, FDX, FNF, CLGX, FISV, FLEX, FCX, GE, GIS, GNW, GPN, GS, PEAK, WELL, HSIC, HLF, HSY, HRL, HUM, IBM, IDXX, ILMN, ICE, IFF, IPG, ISRG, IRM, IONS, KSU, K, MDLZ, LH, LRCX, LAMR, LEG, LEN, LBTYA, LOW, MTB, MKL, MKTX, MMC, MRVL, MAS, MXIM, MKC, MCD, MTD, MCHP, MIDD, MPWR, NVR, NFLX, NTAP, NXST, NTRS, NUE, ODFL, OHI, OMC, PPG, PZZA, PCYG, PAYX, AVNT, PSA, O, RS, RNR, RGEN, RSG, RMD, ROP, ROST, RCL, STX, SIGI, SIMO, SPG, SWKS, LUV, LSI, STLD, SUI, NLOK, SNX, SNPS, TGT, TFX, TPX, TSCO, WEN, TRMB, UAL, UPS, UTHR, UHS, UNM, VFC, VNO, VMC, GWW, WAB, WM, WAT, ANTM, WDC, WY, WHR, WTM, WLTW, WOR, XLNX, ZBRA, TXMD, QRTEA, OC, LBTYK, AER, BR, IBKR, JAZZ, BX, DFS, VMW, MELI, DISCK, CDNA, CCXI, PMT, AVGO, IOVA, HTHT, SSNC, TAL, IPHI, HHC, SBRA, NLSN, HCA, APO, ZG, VER, FBHS, ACHC, VAC, EPAM, VIPS, SPLK, PANW, WDAY, YY, CONE, ZTS, ICLR, TMHC, PINC, RNG, BURL, TWTR, BRX, VCYT, LGIH, ARMK, HLT, ALLY, OUT, GRUB, MC, SABR, GLOB, SAGE, CTLT, HQY, W, HUBS, FRPT, ASND, SHAK, VIRT, BKI, GKOS, TRU, APPF, KHC, PEN, PFGC, WSC, TEAM, BGNE, LSXMA, USFD, KNSL, NTNX, IRTC, LW, INVH, OKTA, YEXT, CVNA, IR, ARGX, MDB, VICI, ADT, PAGS, ZS, DBX, SPOT, CDAY, DOCU, INSP, EQH, HUYA, ELAN, TWST, DELL, SWAV, FOX, LYFT, TW, PLMR, UBER, AVTR, CTVA, GSX, MDLA, NVST, XP, BILL, ONEM, CARR, OTIS,
- Reduced Positions: BFAM, DQ, CTXS, NUAN, NBIX, CRNC, KAI, SIVB, EHTH, PGR, AKO.B, JD, BAX, POOL, FICO, ROL, TSM, AMZN, DKS, TRUP, ADP, EW, EXAS, UNH, AMRC, PYPL, PS, JNPR, MSA, REGN, MTN, EBAY, LOPE, CLNY, AGIO, ALLE, ATVI, MTZ, SCI, MASI, REGI, PFPT, PLNT, BHVN, TPTX, AKAM, AXP, BIIB, CE, CHD, EMN, EA, EL, NEE, FHN, BEN, MSI, PLUG, QCOM, REG, TJX, AXON, TREX, TYL, TEL, CYRX, RGA, CHTR, GWRS, KEYS, MOMO, 9IFA, ATH, PDD, IAA, NKLA, JOBS, NSP, AMG, AMRN, DOX, AFG, AMP, ABC, AME, AZPN, AVB, AVY, BLL, BK, OZK, BXP, CBRE, COF, KMX, CTAS, CDE, CMA, DVA, DLTR, DRE, ETN, EME, FRT, FCNCA, FL, F, FWRD, GNTX, ASR, HALO, MNST, HPQ, HXL, HRC, HOLX, HBAN, IEX, SJM, JCOM, JBLU, KEY, LKQ, LII, LNC, SPGI, NUS, ON, ORCL, PCAR, PEP, PRGO, RL, PFG, DGX, RJF, SNA, TRV, SYY, TOL, GL, USB, WDFC, WCN, YUM, WU, ALGT, TWO, H, VRSK, SAVE, RH, PTCT, FEYE, OMF, TMX, LBRDA, SYNH, NTRA, ACIA, RETA, CRSP, HGV, APPN, BHF, SE, AQUA, WH, GH, CHWY, DT,
- Sold Out: MYOK, AMTD, IMMU, AIV, LVGO, MGP, HDS, GLIBA, DNKN, ACM, TCO, WDR, WERN, HTZGQ, RPT, IVR, MSGN, MBI, LBAI, AEGN, AIMT, FSP, ADSW, BKD, DLPH, BPFH,
For the details of Handelsbanken Fonder AB's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/handelsbanken+fonder+ab/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Handelsbanken Fonder AB
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,115,888 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,825,445 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.75%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 146,513 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,860,436 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.58%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 808,535 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21%
Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in Ballard Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.44 and $23.56, with an estimated average price of $18.45. The stock is now traded at around $36.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,243,106 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Veritone Inc (VERI)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in Veritone Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.72 and $30.98, with an estimated average price of $17.44. The stock is now traded at around $47.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 881,806 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.67 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $38.95. The stock is now traded at around $60.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 263,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $179.96 and $214.52, with an estimated average price of $204.13. The stock is now traded at around $229.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 54,221 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $93.56 and $130.79, with an estimated average price of $111.37. The stock is now traded at around $153.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 70,211 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $123.68 and $152.44, with an estimated average price of $138.35. The stock is now traded at around $150.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 62,580 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Sunrun Inc (RUN)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 150.51%. The purchase prices were between $52.02 and $78.62, with an estimated average price of $61.8. The stock is now traded at around $82.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,602,844 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 70.39%. The purchase prices were between $89.29 and $149.91, with an estimated average price of $119.23. The stock is now traded at around $159.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 845,874 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in Ormat Technologies Inc by 103.59%. The purchase prices were between $60.63 and $90.83, with an estimated average price of $75.97. The stock is now traded at around $124.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,027,552 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita by 59.92%. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $65.41, with an estimated average price of $51.25. The stock is now traded at around $62.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,900,156 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Cree Inc (CREE)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in Cree Inc by 160.70%. The purchase prices were between $63.21 and $105.9, with an estimated average price of $80.53. The stock is now traded at around $128.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 631,936 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB added to a holding in IPG Photonics Corp by 215.13%. The purchase prices were between $168.83 and $225.05, with an estimated average price of $200.75. The stock is now traded at around $249.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 224,927 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: MyoKardia Inc (MYOK)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in MyoKardia Inc. The sale prices were between $139.6 and $224.91, with an estimated average price of $220.55.Sold Out: TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.Sold Out: Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.Sold Out: AECOM (ACM)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in AECOM. The sale prices were between $42.8 and $52.54, with an estimated average price of $47.88.Sold Out: HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.Sold Out: GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA)
Handelsbanken Fonder AB sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.36.
