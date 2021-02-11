Fayez Sarofim & Co Buys IHS Markit, Medtronic PLC, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Sells Unilever NV, Premier Inc, Total SE

Houston, TX, based Investment company Fayez Sarofim & Co (Current Portfolio) buys IHS Markit, Medtronic PLC, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Unilever PLC, Viatris Inc, sells Unilever NV, Premier Inc, Total SE, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust, Analog Devices Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fayez Sarofim & Co. As of 2020Q4, Fayez Sarofim & Co owns 271 stocks with a total value of $26 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VTRS, CSL, SCHW, MLM, MTD, UAL, UPS, TEL, GM, HHC, AMCX, LYFT, EFA, IWD, IWM,

VTRS, CSL, SCHW, MLM, MTD, UAL, UPS, TEL, GM, HHC, AMCX, LYFT, EFA, IWD, IWM, Added Positions: ADBE, PGR, INTU, INFO, AMZN, APD, MRK, MDT, SPY, MA, UL, ICE, WM, PB, REGN, ROK, CRM, SO, SYK, SYY, TSM, TMO, HES, VFC, VZ, AEP, ACN, BX, MASI, ICLR, JD, BABA, PYPL, SPOT, CTVA, IJK, QQQ, PLD, GS, CVS, CPT, CAT, CHKP, CME, CL, CCI, DHR, D, DUK, ETN, NEE, CSX, GOOGL, HDB, HON, BA, ITW, BAC, BLL, KMB, LMT, MXIM, AMGN, AMT,

ADBE, PGR, INTU, INFO, AMZN, APD, MRK, MDT, SPY, MA, UL, ICE, WM, PB, REGN, ROK, CRM, SO, SYK, SYY, TSM, TMO, HES, VFC, VZ, AEP, ACN, BX, MASI, ICLR, JD, BABA, PYPL, SPOT, CTVA, IJK, QQQ, PLD, GS, CVS, CPT, CAT, CHKP, CME, CL, CCI, DHR, D, DUK, ETN, NEE, CSX, GOOGL, HDB, HON, BA, ITW, BAC, BLL, KMB, LMT, MXIM, AMGN, AMT, Reduced Positions: XOM, AAPL, CB, ABBV, ASML, AXP, DIS, KMI, LIN, BRK.A, RTX, TOT, RDS.A, COP, USB, CARR, FOX, FOXA, CDK, BDX, MPC, BMY, BUD, ET, CSCO, XLNX, WFC, C, WBA, GD, DE, TRV, LUV, LLY, QCOM, BKNG, MMM, OKE, NSC, MMP, LOW, KEX, INTC, GILD, GIS,

XOM, AAPL, CB, ABBV, ASML, AXP, DIS, KMI, LIN, BRK.A, RTX, TOT, RDS.A, COP, USB, CARR, FOX, FOXA, CDK, BDX, MPC, BMY, BUD, ET, CSCO, XLNX, WFC, C, WBA, GD, DE, TRV, LUV, LLY, QCOM, BKNG, MMM, OKE, NSC, MMP, LOW, KEX, INTC, GILD, GIS, Sold Out: UN, PINC, ADI, CLX, LHX, TM, RDS.B, TRCH, DNKN, MTDR, BST,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 18,430,085 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,289,182 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 8,052,115 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 21,119,103 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53% Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 13,781,513 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%

Fayez Sarofim & Co initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 86,257 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fayez Sarofim & Co initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $226.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,683 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fayez Sarofim & Co initiated holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $240.55 and $284.94, with an estimated average price of $266.83. The stock is now traded at around $318.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,206 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fayez Sarofim & Co initiated holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The purchase prices were between $966.92 and $1193.36, with an estimated average price of $1098.55. The stock is now traded at around $1202.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 285 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fayez Sarofim & Co initiated holding in The Howard Hughes Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.53 and $81.17, with an estimated average price of $70.46. The stock is now traded at around $101.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,422 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fayez Sarofim & Co initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $55.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,707 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fayez Sarofim & Co added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 30.67%. The purchase prices were between $77.36 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $86.76. The stock is now traded at around $93.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 899,635 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fayez Sarofim & Co added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 132.72%. The purchase prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.21. The stock is now traded at around $118.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 59,490 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fayez Sarofim & Co added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 217.60%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $390.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,314 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fayez Sarofim & Co added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 1064.90%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 58,839 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fayez Sarofim & Co added to a holding in Camden Property Trust by 20.76%. The purchase prices were between $87.8 and $101.81, with an estimated average price of $96.89. The stock is now traded at around $106.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 27,045 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fayez Sarofim & Co added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 62.15%. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.04. The stock is now traded at around $139.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,575 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fayez Sarofim & Co sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Fayez Sarofim & Co sold out a holding in Premier Inc. The sale prices were between $32.04 and $36.95, with an estimated average price of $34.52.

Fayez Sarofim & Co sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $21.82 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $29.86.

Fayez Sarofim & Co sold out a holding in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $0.25 and $0.76, with an estimated average price of $0.39.

Fayez Sarofim & Co sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.86.

Fayez Sarofim & Co sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $194.91 and $221.17, with an estimated average price of $206.85.