Fayez Sarofim & Co Buys IHS Markit, Medtronic PLC, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Sells Unilever NV, Premier Inc, Total SE

February 11, 2021 | About: INFO +1.87% MDT +1.09% SPY +0.16% UL +0.18% CPT +2.49% TSM +4.09% VTRS -0.82% IWM -0.11% MLM +0.81% MTD -0.41% HHC +2.05% SCHW +0.74%

Houston, TX, based Investment company Fayez Sarofim & Co (Current Portfolio) buys IHS Markit, Medtronic PLC, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Unilever PLC, Viatris Inc, sells Unilever NV, Premier Inc, Total SE, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust, Analog Devices Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fayez Sarofim & Co. As of 2020Q4, Fayez Sarofim & Co owns 271 stocks with a total value of $26 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Fayez Sarofim & Co
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 18,430,085 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,289,182 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
  3. T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 8,052,115 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
  4. Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 21,119,103 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
  5. Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 13,781,513 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Fayez Sarofim & Co initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 86,257 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Fayez Sarofim & Co initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $226.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,683 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)

Fayez Sarofim & Co initiated holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $240.55 and $284.94, with an estimated average price of $266.83. The stock is now traded at around $318.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,206 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD)

Fayez Sarofim & Co initiated holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The purchase prices were between $966.92 and $1193.36, with an estimated average price of $1098.55. The stock is now traded at around $1202.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 285 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)

Fayez Sarofim & Co initiated holding in The Howard Hughes Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.53 and $81.17, with an estimated average price of $70.46. The stock is now traded at around $101.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,422 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Fayez Sarofim & Co initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $55.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,707 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Fayez Sarofim & Co added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 30.67%. The purchase prices were between $77.36 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $86.76. The stock is now traded at around $93.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 899,635 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Fayez Sarofim & Co added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 132.72%. The purchase prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.21. The stock is now traded at around $118.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 59,490 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Fayez Sarofim & Co added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 217.60%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $390.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,314 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Unilever PLC (UL)

Fayez Sarofim & Co added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 1064.90%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 58,839 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Fayez Sarofim & Co added to a holding in Camden Property Trust by 20.76%. The purchase prices were between $87.8 and $101.81, with an estimated average price of $96.89. The stock is now traded at around $106.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 27,045 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Fayez Sarofim & Co added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 62.15%. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.04. The stock is now traded at around $139.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,575 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)

Fayez Sarofim & Co sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Sold Out: Premier Inc (PINC)

Fayez Sarofim & Co sold out a holding in Premier Inc. The sale prices were between $32.04 and $36.95, with an estimated average price of $34.52.

Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)

Fayez Sarofim & Co sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $21.82 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $29.86.

Sold Out: Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (TRCH)

Fayez Sarofim & Co sold out a holding in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $0.25 and $0.76, with an estimated average price of $0.39.

Sold Out: Dunkin' Brands Group Inc (DNKN)

Fayez Sarofim & Co sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.86.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

Fayez Sarofim & Co sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $194.91 and $221.17, with an estimated average price of $206.85.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fayez Sarofim & Co. Also check out:

1. Fayez Sarofim & Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fayez Sarofim & Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fayez Sarofim & Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fayez Sarofim & Co keeps buying

Comments

GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)