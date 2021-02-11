Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Sells Alaska Air Group Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Accenture PLC

Investment company Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, sells Alaska Air Group Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Accenture PLC, First Merchants Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC owns 1663 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 696,262 shares, 13.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 523,328 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 378.28% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 161,313 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2617.54% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 1,967,894 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.66% BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 984,481 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.38%

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SSgA SPDR S&P China ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.79 and $131.02, with an estimated average price of $126.31. The stock is now traded at around $154.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 78,517 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.13 and $53.32, with an estimated average price of $48.14. The stock is now traded at around $59.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 47,229 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.91 and $67.56, with an estimated average price of $62.68. The stock is now traded at around $71.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 27,262 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $246.9 and $321.87, with an estimated average price of $290.32. The stock is now traded at around $395.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,178 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.8 and $28.84, with an estimated average price of $27.94. The stock is now traded at around $28.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 26,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $82.13 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $84.7. The stock is now traded at around $87.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,367 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 378.28%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $392.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.01%. The holding were 523,328 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 2617.54%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3262.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.78%. The holding were 161,313 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 725.54%. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $143.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 457,598 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 93.66%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 1,967,894 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 1696.54%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43. The stock is now traded at around $2095.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 96,654 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 1416.31%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2088.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 73,799 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in DHT Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $4.76 and $5.65, with an estimated average price of $5.22.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $32.51 and $54.68, with an estimated average price of $43.61.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Potbelly Corp. The sale prices were between $3.35 and $5.35, with an estimated average price of $4.24.