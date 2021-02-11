Heartland Advisors Inc Buys Thor Industries Inc, ChampionX Corp, Cloudera Inc, Sells Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company Heartland Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Thor Industries Inc, ChampionX Corp, Cloudera Inc, Highwoods Properties Inc, Encompass Health Corp, sells Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, Unilever NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heartland Advisors Inc. As of 2020Q4, Heartland Advisors Inc owns 215 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CHX, HIW, MCFT, HY, CAL, CVLG, STFC, PKE, OFIX, USAT, IMMR, SWM, RGLD, ECOL, SAFM, GATX, UL, SWIR, CMCSA, LAKE, PPG, TRS, MTRX, CATM, SCPL, UFI, IUSV,

THO, CLDR, EHC, PSB, MDU, HIG, RGA, MNR, VST, NOV, NVT, UHAL, ANGO, PLAB, MEI, RCII, FLS, WU, KMT, AOS, MHK, SBCF, DFS, WPRT, MTRN, EZPW, PRGO, AAP, INDB, SMTX, HLT, BPOP, ORI, PAHC, PXD, ON, GLDD, RILY, BRC, PCYO, PSA, FCX, KN, RJF, HOFT, ONB, MEC, SCHN, LIN, WETF, CCRN, RBC, EMN, EVFM, NXST, NFG, EPAC, CALM, GBCI, AMH, SREV, FOR, GROW, MAN, TGLS, GFF, OESX, FCFS, OMC, WOR, SRCL, LLNW, BRY, Reduced Positions: BRK.B, JNJ, GOOGL, CSCO, CNI, SXT, BG, AGX, HAIN, IAG, PNC, EVTC, TCBK, SNY, GTS, ORCL, MDC, UMBF, MSTR, SYBT, ASB, MTG, HRTX, MDT, DCI, LECO, MPAA, SCHW, VZ, EXC, SAH, SHYF, LOPE, CALX, ACTG, COF, VG, DZSI, CTBI, NCR, THS, DLS, JAZZ, SPB, ASTE, ALBO, USAS, APAM, DGX, COG, AVNS, SWKS, GOLF, FE, AVD, CULP, SU, GSIT, MCHX, HFC, IDCC, GRC, COWN, BBSI, SPKE, QMCO, CNBKA, HTLD, XRAY, PVG, MEDS, LAWS, AHC, TBBK, ZVO, DSPG, CCS, RHP, RDN, PCH, INBK, HSON, HII, HSTM, PH,

Vistra Corp (VST) - 1,104,000 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.01% PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH) - 408,739 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% Century Communities Inc (CCS) - 432,550 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01% Kennametal Inc (KMT) - 506,502 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.68% MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR) - 46,320 shares, 1.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.62%

Heartland Advisors Inc initiated holding in ChampionX Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.15 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $11.16. The stock is now traded at around $16.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 689,966 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Heartland Advisors Inc initiated holding in Highwoods Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $40.74, with an estimated average price of $36.15. The stock is now traded at around $41.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 170,950 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Heartland Advisors Inc initiated holding in MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.9 and $27.43, with an estimated average price of $22.36. The stock is now traded at around $28.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 240,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Heartland Advisors Inc initiated holding in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $59.97, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $97.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 97,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Heartland Advisors Inc initiated holding in Caleres Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $15.65, with an estimated average price of $11.22. The stock is now traded at around $15.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Heartland Advisors Inc initiated holding in Park Aerospace Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.59 and $14.06, with an estimated average price of $12.32. The stock is now traded at around $14.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 334,648 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Heartland Advisors Inc added to a holding in Thor Industries Inc by 355.20%. The purchase prices were between $80.29 and $103.45, with an estimated average price of $93.65. The stock is now traded at around $122.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 186,713 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Heartland Advisors Inc added to a holding in Cloudera Inc by 424.23%. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $15, with an estimated average price of $11.47. The stock is now traded at around $18.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 786,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Heartland Advisors Inc added to a holding in Encompass Health Corp by 168.99%. The purchase prices were between $61.31 and $85.95, with an estimated average price of $74.08. The stock is now traded at around $82.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 130,084 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Heartland Advisors Inc added to a holding in PS Business Parks Inc by 234.16%. The purchase prices were between $110.99 and $140.87, with an estimated average price of $128.75. The stock is now traded at around $143.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 65,402 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Heartland Advisors Inc added to a holding in MDU Resources Group Inc by 51.73%. The purchase prices were between $22.78 and $26.34, with an estimated average price of $24.61. The stock is now traded at around $27.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 652,188 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Heartland Advisors Inc added to a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc by 697.79%. The purchase prices were between $37.19 and $48.98, with an estimated average price of $43.24. The stock is now traded at around $50.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 122,086 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Heartland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $18.51 and $27.85, with an estimated average price of $21.93.

Heartland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $12.96 and $18.42, with an estimated average price of $15.66.

Heartland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $15.05 and $25.59, with an estimated average price of $19.33.

Heartland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Heartland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $56.81 and $65.85, with an estimated average price of $60.85.

Heartland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Glatfelter Corp. The sale prices were between $13.44 and $17.25, with an estimated average price of $15.48.