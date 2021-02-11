>
Articles 

Heartland Advisors Inc Buys Thor Industries Inc, ChampionX Corp, Cloudera Inc, Sells Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

February 11, 2021 | About: THO -0.36% CLDR +0.92% EHC +0.93% PSB +0.89% MDU -0.22% HIG -0.38% CHX -3.36% HIW +1.81% MCFT -2.13% HY -0.33% CAL -0.82% PKE +0.84% K -1.91%

Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company Heartland Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Thor Industries Inc, ChampionX Corp, Cloudera Inc, Highwoods Properties Inc, Encompass Health Corp, sells Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, Unilever NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heartland Advisors Inc. As of 2020Q4, Heartland Advisors Inc owns 215 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/heartland+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC
  1. Vistra Corp (VST) - 1,104,000 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.01%
  2. PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH) - 408,739 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
  3. Century Communities Inc (CCS) - 432,550 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%
  4. Kennametal Inc (KMT) - 506,502 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.68%
  5. MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR) - 46,320 shares, 1.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.62%
New Purchase: ChampionX Corp (CHX)

Heartland Advisors Inc initiated holding in ChampionX Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.15 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $11.16. The stock is now traded at around $16.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 689,966 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)

Heartland Advisors Inc initiated holding in Highwoods Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $40.74, with an estimated average price of $36.15. The stock is now traded at around $41.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 170,950 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc (MCFT)

Heartland Advisors Inc initiated holding in MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.9 and $27.43, with an estimated average price of $22.36. The stock is now traded at around $28.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 240,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY)

Heartland Advisors Inc initiated holding in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $59.97, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $97.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 97,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Caleres Inc (CAL)

Heartland Advisors Inc initiated holding in Caleres Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $15.65, with an estimated average price of $11.22. The stock is now traded at around $15.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Park Aerospace Corp (PKE)

Heartland Advisors Inc initiated holding in Park Aerospace Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.59 and $14.06, with an estimated average price of $12.32. The stock is now traded at around $14.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 334,648 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Thor Industries Inc (THO)

Heartland Advisors Inc added to a holding in Thor Industries Inc by 355.20%. The purchase prices were between $80.29 and $103.45, with an estimated average price of $93.65. The stock is now traded at around $122.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 186,713 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)

Heartland Advisors Inc added to a holding in Cloudera Inc by 424.23%. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $15, with an estimated average price of $11.47. The stock is now traded at around $18.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 786,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Encompass Health Corp (EHC)

Heartland Advisors Inc added to a holding in Encompass Health Corp by 168.99%. The purchase prices were between $61.31 and $85.95, with an estimated average price of $74.08. The stock is now traded at around $82.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 130,084 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: PS Business Parks Inc (PSB)

Heartland Advisors Inc added to a holding in PS Business Parks Inc by 234.16%. The purchase prices were between $110.99 and $140.87, with an estimated average price of $128.75. The stock is now traded at around $143.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 65,402 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU)

Heartland Advisors Inc added to a holding in MDU Resources Group Inc by 51.73%. The purchase prices were between $22.78 and $26.34, with an estimated average price of $24.61. The stock is now traded at around $27.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 652,188 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Heartland Advisors Inc added to a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc by 697.79%. The purchase prices were between $37.19 and $48.98, with an estimated average price of $43.24. The stock is now traded at around $50.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 122,086 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS)

Heartland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $18.51 and $27.85, with an estimated average price of $21.93.

Sold Out: Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW)

Heartland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $12.96 and $18.42, with an estimated average price of $15.66.

Sold Out: Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (WDR)

Heartland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $15.05 and $25.59, with an estimated average price of $19.33.

Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)

Heartland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Sold Out: Cubic Corp (CUB)

Heartland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $56.81 and $65.85, with an estimated average price of $60.85.

Sold Out: Glatfelter Corp (GLT)

Heartland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Glatfelter Corp. The sale prices were between $13.44 and $17.25, with an estimated average price of $15.48.



Comments

