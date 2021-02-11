Artal Group S.A. Buys Seer Inc, Zillow Group Inc, IGM Biosciences Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, BioNTech SE, StoneCo

Luxembourg, N4, based Investment company Artal Group S.A. (Current Portfolio) buys Seer Inc, Zillow Group Inc, IGM Biosciences Inc, ChemoCentryx Inc, Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, BioNTech SE, StoneCo, Moderna Inc, Epizyme Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Artal Group S.A.. As of 2020Q4, Artal Group S.A. owns 116 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



WW International Inc (WW) - 14,818,300 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Seer Inc (SEER) - 5,840,911 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. New Position BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 1,000,000 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.11% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX) - 71,178,364 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.16% Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) - 1,400,000 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio.

Artal Group S.A. initiated holding in Seer Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.23 and $81.11, with an estimated average price of $63.62. The stock is now traded at around $59.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.81%. The holding were 5,840,911 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Artal Group S.A. initiated holding in ChemoCentryx Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.25 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $57.29. The stock is now traded at around $62.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Artal Group S.A. initiated holding in Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.9 and $51.08, with an estimated average price of $43.44. The stock is now traded at around $38.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Artal Group S.A. initiated holding in Zymeworks Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.12 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $46.45. The stock is now traded at around $41.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Artal Group S.A. initiated holding in Nanobiotix SA. The purchase prices were between $15.95 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $17.23. The stock is now traded at around $17.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Artal Group S.A. initiated holding in iQIYI Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.97 and $27.77, with an estimated average price of $22.55. The stock is now traded at around $26.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 850,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Artal Group S.A. added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 175.00%. The purchase prices were between $88.62 and $141.23, with an estimated average price of $110.65. The stock is now traded at around $194.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Artal Group S.A. added to a holding in IGM Biosciences Inc by 74.19%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $115.03, with an estimated average price of $70.2. The stock is now traded at around $109.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Artal Group S.A. added to a holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc by 79.94%. The purchase prices were between $58.41 and $89.06, with an estimated average price of $73.93. The stock is now traded at around $83.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Artal Group S.A. added to a holding in BELLUS Health Inc by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $2.28 and $3.3, with an estimated average price of $2.72. The stock is now traded at around $3.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,750,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Artal Group S.A. added to a holding in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc by 57.89%. The purchase prices were between $48.36 and $77.92, with an estimated average price of $64.62. The stock is now traded at around $89.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Artal Group S.A. added to a holding in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc by 24.44%. The purchase prices were between $12.67 and $26.23, with an estimated average price of $18.55. The stock is now traded at around $19.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,800,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Artal Group S.A. sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $52.54 and $85.54, with an estimated average price of $67.18.

Artal Group S.A. sold out a holding in Epizyme Inc. The sale prices were between $10.34 and $13.77, with an estimated average price of $12.35.

Artal Group S.A. sold out a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The sale prices were between $36.12 and $50.05, with an estimated average price of $42.42.

Artal Group S.A. sold out a holding in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $24.2 and $35.55, with an estimated average price of $29.86.

Artal Group S.A. sold out a holding in PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $31.86 and $61.51, with an estimated average price of $39.3.

Artal Group S.A. sold out a holding in Regenxbio Inc. The sale prices were between $26.52 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $35.06.