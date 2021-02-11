Somerset Capital Management LLP Buys HeadHunter Group PLC, HUYA Inc, KB Financial Group Inc, Sells Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV

London, X0, based Investment company Somerset Capital Management LLP (Current Portfolio) buys HeadHunter Group PLC, HUYA Inc, KB Financial Group Inc, Globant SA, Credicorp, sells Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Somerset Capital Management LLP. As of 2020Q4, Somerset Capital Management LLP owns 19 stocks with a total value of $820 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Yandex NV (YNDX) - 2,646,083 shares, 22.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.52% Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 8,519,950 shares, 17.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28% Autohome Inc (ATHM) - 1,443,600 shares, 17.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51% ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) - 9,274,406 shares, 16.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32% Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) - 1,657,400 shares, 11.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.4%

Somerset Capital Management LLP initiated holding in HeadHunter Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $22.76 and $31.75, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $31.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 604,013 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Somerset Capital Management LLP initiated holding in HUYA Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.83 and $25.79, with an estimated average price of $21.36. The stock is now traded at around $33.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 650,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Somerset Capital Management LLP initiated holding in KB Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.31 and $43.83, with an estimated average price of $39.25. The stock is now traded at around $40.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 75,767 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Somerset Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Globant SA. The purchase prices were between $176.4 and $222.7, with an estimated average price of $193.41. The stock is now traded at around $222.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,160 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Somerset Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Despegar.com Corp by 51.32%. The purchase prices were between $6.69 and $13.17, with an estimated average price of $9.66. The stock is now traded at around $12.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 125,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Somerset Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Credicorp Ltd by 42.68%. The purchase prices were between $112.92 and $166.4, with an estimated average price of $139. The stock is now traded at around $162.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Somerset Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $53.5 and $78, with an estimated average price of $67.06.