Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Kinder Morgan Inc, Pfizer Inc, Tesla Inc

Sunnyvale, CA, based Investment company Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Kinder Morgan Inc, Pfizer Inc, Tesla Inc, Aon PLC, Sherwin-Williams Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.. As of 2020Q4, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owns 248 stocks with a total value of $28.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FREL, ARMK, XLF, XBI, VYM, VGT, VCIT, TLH, RPG, BIV, PTVE, PYPL, BAC, GNUS, ET, USB, TXN, NVS, MS, LOW, LB, CAT, BMY,
- Added Positions: SPYV, IGIB, SCHF, SPDW, VWO, IJK, SPYG, SPTL, SCHK, IGOV, IJR, SCHH, SCHM, SCHV, IJJ, ITE, IVW, SPEM, SPSM, SPLG, IEI, MUB, SHM, SCHZ, SCHR, IVE, IEFA, VTV, ABBV, SPY, CORP, EW, BK, SHV, TFI, AAPL, SUB, VB, SPMD, IEMG, VIG, AGG, VEA, MBB, IJS, IJT, IVV, MDY, IWF, IWM, IWP, KO, MDLZ, JNJ, JPM, IRM, INTC, ITW, HD, EFX, DEO, COST, CMCSA, MRK, CSCO, CRS, ADP, ASTE, AMGN, MO, ALK, ACN, ABT, T, MA, MMM, PLTR, SPCE, SHOP, BABA, FB, CLW, PM, V, DAL, FNDF, HYT, UNH, TGT, SON, O, PEP, ORCL, OHI, ORLY, NVDA,
- Reduced Positions: IWD, SCHG, VUG, IJH, LQD, MDYG, XT, VNQ, IWO, EFA, VTI, SLYV, SCHE, SCHA, SPHD, EFAV, SLYG, AON, BND, KMI, TSLA, PFE, ODFL, EPR, SCHX, SCHO, DVA, DUK, SCHC, LLY, QQQ, PFF, SHY, XOM, IWV, IWS, IWR, NEE, FISV, IWB, IPAY, VO, PLD, XLK, XLB, BRK.B, BA, VOT, VOO, VOE, F, FIS, VBR, VBK, SPIB, CVX, CR, DTE, SLY, TFX, DIS, WMT, WPC, VSAT, RTX, UPS, UNP, TRN, WFC, SBUX, PG, PCH, MCD, OLN, MSFT, JWN, NFLX, FUL, GLD, EFG, GOOGL, GGG, EEM, DIA, CWI, BOTZ, NAV, AMCR, PINS, PE, GOOG, FBHS, IBM, GM, LANC,
- Sold Out: CHS, GE, K, LMT, MDT, ES, SHW, GSV, ZM, FNDA, FTEC,
For the details of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+engines+advisors+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 10,972,546 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96%
- CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 65,118,797 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.56%
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 34,696,675 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.14%
- (MBG) - 76,695,684 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.32%
- BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 13,352,041 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.58%
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.35 and $25.51, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 188,242 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Aramark (ARMK)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. initiated holding in Aramark. The purchase prices were between $27.18 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $35.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,424 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. initiated holding in BTC iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $157.38 and $166.05, with an estimated average price of $161.63. The stock is now traded at around $152.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,032 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $285.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,312 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37. The stock is now traded at around $96.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,090 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.52. The stock is now traded at around $59.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,309 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.28%. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $35.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 40,802,647 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.91%. The purchase prices were between $28.3 and $34.03, with an estimated average price of $31.59. The stock is now traded at around $35.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 13,152,576 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.27%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $56.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 8,601,581 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 240.63%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $79.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,110,996 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.91%. The purchase prices were between $48.59 and $55.29, with an estimated average price of $52.62. The stock is now traded at around $57.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 6,336,531 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 32.63%. The purchase prices were between $44.43 and $46.57, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $42.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 9,135,589 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $670.38 and $747.63, with an estimated average price of $711.97.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $445.24.Sold Out: Chico's FAS Inc (CHS)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. sold out a holding in Chico's FAS Inc. The sale prices were between $0.92 and $1.9, with an estimated average price of $1.39.Sold Out: CSIM Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index E (FNDA)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index E. The sale prices were between $33.67 and $43.02, with an estimated average price of $38.75.Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The sale prices were between $87.94 and $104.93, with an estimated average price of $97.13.Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $82.92 and $94.43, with an estimated average price of $89.1.
