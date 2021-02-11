>
Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys Plug Power Inc, Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, Sells Choice Hotels International Inc, BlackRock Inc, Chesapeake Utilities Corp

February 11, 2021 | About: PLUG -0.53% SPWH +0.29% BJ -1.9% SCHW +0.74% CHWY +1.73% NVDA +3.3% CHH +0.31% CPK +0.52% EQIX -4.43% TTD +0.57% CTAS -2.06%

Lynchburg, VA, based Investment company Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Plug Power Inc, Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Chewy Inc, sells Choice Hotels International Inc, BlackRock Inc, Chesapeake Utilities Corp, Equinix Inc, The Trade Desk Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc. As of 2020Q4, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc owns 218 stocks with a total value of $111 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/yorktown+management+%26+research+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc
  1. TechTarget Inc (TTGT) - 30,600 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38%
  2. Repligen Corp (RGEN) - 9,150 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio.
  3. Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 7,600 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio.
  4. Novanta Inc (NOVT) - 13,700 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio.
  5. LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 15,200 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.18%
New Purchase: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $14 and $36.14, with an estimated average price of $22.78. The stock is now traded at around $63.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc initiated holding in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.57 and $17.92, with an estimated average price of $14.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc initiated holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.08 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $42.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $55.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 10,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Chewy Inc (CHWY)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.16 and $107.49, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 5,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.38. The stock is now traded at around $610.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 930 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold out a holding in Choice Hotels International Inc. The sale prices were between $84.05 and $108.38, with an estimated average price of $97.38.

Sold Out: Chesapeake Utilities Corp (CPK)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold out a holding in Chesapeake Utilities Corp. The sale prices were between $84.15 and $110.37, with an estimated average price of $100.43.

Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $678.4 and $835, with an estimated average price of $743.96.

Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $556.48 and $971.12, with an estimated average price of $758.31.

Sold Out: Cintas Corp (CTAS)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold out a holding in Cintas Corp. The sale prices were between $314.55 and $368.66, with an estimated average price of $347.39.

Sold Out: TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.



