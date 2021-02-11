Rinet Co LLC Buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

Investment company Rinet Co LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rinet Co LLC. As of 2020Q4, Rinet Co LLC owns 30 stocks with a total value of $353 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VIG, IEFA,

VIG, IEFA, Added Positions: AGG, SCZ, VWO, IWR, IWP, IVV, VOO, VTI,

AGG, SCZ, VWO, IWR, IWP, IVV, VOO, VTI, Reduced Positions: IWB, EFV, IWO, IWF, IWM, IWN, VEA, IWD, ACWI, VNQ,

BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 854,404 shares, 51.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07% iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 525,171 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 670,707 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 199,880 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.86% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 258,209 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%

Rinet Co LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $143.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,072 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rinet Co LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $72.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,298 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rinet Co LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.86%. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 199,880 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rinet Co LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 33.80%. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $63.62. The stock is now traded at around $73.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,037 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rinet Co LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $110.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.