Rinet Co LLC Buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

February 11, 2021 | About: AGG -0.12% IWR +0.37% IWP +0.7% VIG +0.26% IEFA +0.59%

Investment company Rinet Co LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rinet Co LLC. As of 2020Q4, Rinet Co LLC owns 30 stocks with a total value of $353 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Rinet Co LLC
  1. BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 854,404 shares, 51.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
  2. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 525,171 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 670,707 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72%
  4. BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 199,880 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.86%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 258,209 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Rinet Co LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $143.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,072 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Rinet Co LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $72.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,298 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Rinet Co LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.86%. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 199,880 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Rinet Co LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 33.80%. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $63.62. The stock is now traded at around $73.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,037 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Rinet Co LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $110.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.



