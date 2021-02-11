Abbot Financial Management, Inc. Buys ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, DexCom Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, International Game Technology PLC, Outfront Media Inc

Investment company Abbot Financial Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, DexCom Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Moderna Inc, sells Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, International Game Technology PLC, Outfront Media Inc, Brookfield Property REIT Inc, Schlumberger during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Abbot Financial Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Abbot Financial Management, Inc. owns 138 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: JETS, DXCM, MELI, MRNA, C, REGN, NFLX, HDB, OKE, TPL, EEM, CARR, IEMG,

JETS, DXCM, MELI, MRNA, C, REGN, NFLX, HDB, OKE, TPL, EEM, CARR, IEMG, Added Positions: CRM, RTX, HD, VIG, XLC, VUG, GE, VZ, CE, MS, IRTC, MRK, XLF, XLI, APO, KBE, SPY, AIG, COST,

CRM, RTX, HD, VIG, XLC, VUG, GE, VZ, CE, MS, IRTC, MRK, XLF, XLI, APO, KBE, SPY, AIG, COST, Reduced Positions: NKE, AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, SLB, RUBY, JPM, LAZ, JNJ, CSCO, COP, FDX, PNNT, ABBV, TOTL, AMZN, VO, DIS, T, IBB, SAFT, RYT, PEP, XT, MU, MCD, KMB, MMM, GGG, XOM, BAC, EMR, NVDA, XLV, XLB, VHT, BA, EFA, CVS, KMI, IBM, PNW, CVX, KRE, ZBH, ADSK, VEA, STT, AFL, SBUX,

NKE, AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, SLB, RUBY, JPM, LAZ, JNJ, CSCO, COP, FDX, PNNT, ABBV, TOTL, AMZN, VO, DIS, T, IBB, SAFT, RYT, PEP, XT, MU, MCD, KMB, MMM, GGG, XOM, BAC, EMR, NVDA, XLV, XLB, VHT, BA, EFA, CVS, KMI, IBM, PNW, CVX, KRE, ZBH, ADSK, VEA, STT, AFL, SBUX, Sold Out: DNKN, IGT, OUT, BPYU,

For the details of Abbot Financial Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/abbot+financial+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,972 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,662 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 40,469 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12% Nike Inc (NKE) - 36,008 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.13% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 16,475 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20%

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.5 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $23.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 22,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $312 and $418, with an estimated average price of $356.25. The stock is now traded at around $410.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 954 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1079.33 and $1732.39, with an estimated average price of $1414.87. The stock is now traded at around $1942.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 173 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.74 and $169.86, with an estimated average price of $101.66. The stock is now traded at around $183.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,857 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $539.35. The stock is now traded at around $490.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 566 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $63.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,490 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 40.53%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02. The stock is now traded at around $241.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,719 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 23.58%. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $72.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,375 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in General Electric Co by 31.58%. The purchase prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.03. The stock is now traded at around $11.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,934 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.86.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in International Game Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $7.86 and $16.94, with an estimated average price of $12.22.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Outfront Media Inc. The sale prices were between $13.11 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $17.21.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $13.1 and $17.53, with an estimated average price of $15.25.