Sagil Capital LLP Buys Bank Bradesco SA, Vasta Platform, Cosan, Sells Vale SA, Laureate Education Inc, PagSeguro Digital

February 11, 2021 | About: BBD +0.42% VSTA +3.08% CZZ +4.99% VTRU -1.29% BWMX -3.09% LAUR +0.72% PAGS +0.7% ARCE -0.03% ARCO +0.19% LOMA +2.73% IR -0.97%

Investment company Sagil Capital LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Bank Bradesco SA, Vasta Platform, Cosan, Vitru, Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV, sells Vale SA, Laureate Education Inc, PagSeguro Digital, Ternium SA, Arco Platform during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sagil Capital LLP. As of 2020Q4, Sagil Capital LLP owns 14 stocks with a total value of $64 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sagil Capital LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sagil+capital+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sagil Capital LLP
  1. Bank Bradesco SA (BBD) - 3,150,000 shares, 25.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.88%
  2. Vale SA (VALE) - 700,000 shares, 18.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 60.96%
  3. Adecoagro SA (AGRO) - 1,476,832 shares, 15.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.71%
  4. Vasta Platform Ltd (VSTA) - 451,611 shares, 10.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. BTC iShares Silver Trust (SLV) - 200,000 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.33%
New Purchase: Vasta Platform Ltd (VSTA)

Sagil Capital LLP initiated holding in Vasta Platform Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.3 and $15.46, with an estimated average price of $13.79. The stock is now traded at around $14.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.23%. The holding were 451,611 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Cosan Ltd (CZZ)

Sagil Capital LLP initiated holding in Cosan Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.73 and $19.64, with an estimated average price of $16.73. The stock is now traded at around $20.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 124,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vitru Ltd (VTRU)

Sagil Capital LLP initiated holding in Vitru Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.45 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.82. The stock is now traded at around $15.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV (BWMX)

Sagil Capital LLP initiated holding in Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $18.12 and $34.9, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $39.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 6,112 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Bank Bradesco SA (BBD)

Sagil Capital LLP added to a holding in Bank Bradesco SA by 96.88%. The purchase prices were between $3.44 and $5.39, with an estimated average price of $4.44. The stock is now traded at around $4.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.73%. The holding were 3,150,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Laureate Education Inc (LAUR)

Sagil Capital LLP sold out a holding in Laureate Education Inc. The sale prices were between $12.7 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $14.13.

Sold Out: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

Sagil Capital LLP sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $36.52 and $56.88, with an estimated average price of $44.98.

Sold Out: Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE)

Sagil Capital LLP sold out a holding in Arco Platform Ltd. The sale prices were between $32.98 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $37.84.

Sold Out: Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO)

Sagil Capital LLP sold out a holding in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $4 and $5.42, with an estimated average price of $4.64.

Sold Out: Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina SA (LOMA)

Sagil Capital LLP sold out a holding in Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina SA. The sale prices were between $4.13 and $6.29, with an estimated average price of $5.16.

Sold Out: IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (IRCP)

Sagil Capital LLP sold out a holding in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA. The sale prices were between $6.97 and $14.49, with an estimated average price of $9.22.



