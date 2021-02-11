>
Greenbrier Inc (GBX) Chairman & CEO William A Furman Bought $2.2 million of Shares

February 11, 2021 | About: GBX -1.27%

Chairman & CEO of Greenbrier Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) William A Furman (insider trades) bought 50,000 shares of GBX on 02/10/2021 at an average price of $43.57 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $2.2 million.

Greenbrier Companies Inc designs, manufactures & markets railroad freight car equipment in North America & Europe, marine barges in North America and provides wheel services, railcar refurbishment and parts, leasing & other services to the railroad. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a market cap of $1.43 billion; its shares were traded at around $43.500000 with a P/E ratio of 46.78 and P/S ratio of 0.60. The dividend yield of Greenbrier Companies Inc stocks is 2.47%. Greenbrier Companies Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Greenbrier Companies Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman & CEO William A Furman bought 50,000 shares of GBX stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $43.57. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.16% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Comm. & Leasing Officer Brian J Comstock sold 8,500 shares of GBX stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $42.3. The price of the stock has increased by 2.84% since.
  • SVP, GC & Compliance Officer Martin Raymond Baker sold 9,364 shares of GBX stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $40.41. The price of the stock has increased by 7.65% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GBX, click here

.

