Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB) President and CEO Mark R Defazio Sold $520,103 of Shares

February 11, 2021 | About: MCB -0.64%

President and CEO of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark R Defazio (insider trades) sold 10,295 shares of MCB on 02/09/2021 at an average price of $50.52 a share. The total sale was $520,103.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp provide a broad range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities and affluent individuals in the New York metropolitan area. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp has a market cap of $412.111 million; its shares were traded at around $49.680000 with a P/E ratio of 10.66 and P/S ratio of 2.94. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Mark R Defazio sold 8,668 shares of MCB stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $51.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.8% since.
  • President and CEO Mark R Defazio sold 12,741 shares of MCB stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $51.44. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.42% since.
  • President and CEO Mark R Defazio sold 7,561 shares of MCB stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $51.14. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.85% since.
  • President and CEO Mark R Defazio sold 3,826 shares of MCB stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $50.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.21% since.
  • President and CEO Mark R Defazio sold 4,316 shares of MCB stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $50.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.21% since.

