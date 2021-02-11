Docusign Inc (DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich Sold $1.5 million of Shares

COO of Docusign Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Scott V. Olrich (insider trades) sold 5,800 shares of DOCU on 02/10/2021 at an average price of $256.69 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

DocuSign Inc has a market cap of $49.01 billion; its shares were traded at around $256.270000 with and P/S ratio of 36.34. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with DocuSign Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of DOCU stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $229.61. The price of the stock has increased by 11.61% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

