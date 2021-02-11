>
Clearfield Inc (CLFD) CEO Cheryl Beranek Sold $1.2 million of Shares

February 11, 2021 | About: CLFD +3.52%

CEO of Clearfield Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Cheryl Beranek (insider trades) sold 35,000 shares of CLFD on 02/11/2021 at an average price of $35.17 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Clearfield Inc manufactures and sells fiber management and enclosure platform that consolidates, distributes and protects fiber as it moves from the inside plant to the outside plant and all the way to the home, business and cell site. Clearfield Inc has a market cap of $480.064 million; its shares were traded at around $34.970000 with a P/E ratio of 48.57 and P/S ratio of 4.77. Clearfield Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Clearfield Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 35,000 shares of CLFD stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $35.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.57% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chairman of the Board Ronald G Roth bought 1,500 shares of CLFD stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $33.5. The price of the stock has increased by 4.39% since.
  • Director Patrick Goepel sold 3,747 shares of CLFD stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $34.4. The price of the stock has increased by 1.66% since.
  • Director Donald R. Hayward sold 3,893 shares of CLFD stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $32.7. The price of the stock has increased by 6.94% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CLFD, click here

.

